National Memorial Day Concert 2025

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 16, 2025 at 2:27 PM PDT
Members of the U.S. Armed Forces salute at the National Memorial Day Concert.
Capital Concerts
/
PBS
Members of the U.S. Armed Forces salute at the National Memorial Day Concert.

Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

America’s national night of remembrance live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol brings us together as one family of Americans to honor the service of generations of our men and women in uniform, our military families, and to pay tribute to all those who have given their lives for our country.

SHARE YOUR MEMORIES ON OUR WALL OF REMEMBRANCE

2025 National Memorial Day Concert: Preview

The 2025 concert features personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances by world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra to commemorate the real meaning of the holiday.

The audience during the national anthem.
Capital Concerts
The audience during the national anthem.

THE HISTORY OFMEMORIAL DAY

Watch On Your Schedule: "National Memorial Day Concert 2025" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Salute over skyline
Capital Concerts
/
PBS
Salute over skyline

