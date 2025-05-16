Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

America’s national night of remembrance live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol brings us together as one family of Americans to honor the service of generations of our men and women in uniform, our military families, and to pay tribute to all those who have given their lives for our country.

2025 National Memorial Day Concert: Preview

The 2025 concert features personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances by world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra to commemorate the real meaning of the holiday.

Capital Concerts The audience during the national anthem.

Watch On Your Schedule: "National Memorial Day Concert 2025" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Capital Concerts / PBS Salute over skyline

