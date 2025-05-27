Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

On this episode: Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has never faced an opponent like Maria Corina Machado, and he knows it. That's why she's been in hiding since he "won" a third term last summer, despite widespread allegations of fraud. But she's not staying quiet.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Venezuela’s Great Hope

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

