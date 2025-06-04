Raising Mentally Strong Kids with Daniel Amen, MD

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics Dr. Daniel Amen will share 7 Core Conversations to help parents and grandparents raise happy, responsible, and mentally strong kids.



Adopt a parenting style that fosters better decision-making in kids.

Promote bonding and relationship with your child.

Set healthy boundaries for yourself and your children.

Raise kids with grit who don’t crumble in the face of obstacles.

Stop beating yourself up for not being a perfect parent.

Get your child to mind the first time you say something (yes, we said the first time!)

Flip the switch on underachievement so your child can reach their potential.

Know what to do when brain/mental health issues arise.

33 Best Tips for Raising Mentally Strong Kids

Raising Mentally Strong Kids with Daniel Amen, M.D. Preview

Meet America’s Most Popular Psychiatrist: Dr. Daniel Amen’s mission is end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health. He is dedicated to providing the education, products, and services to accomplish this goal. Dr. Amen is a physician, adult and child psychiatrist, and founder of Amen Clinics with 11 locations across the U.S. Amen Clinics has the world’s largest database of brain scans for psychiatry totaling more than 225,000 SPECT scans on patients from 155 countries. He is the founder of BrainMD, a fast growing, science-based nutraceutical company, and Amen University, which has trained thousands of medical and mental health professionals on the methods he has developed. Dr. Daniel Amen on Facebook / Instagam/ TikTok