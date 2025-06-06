Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Palestine

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 6, 2025 at 1:47 PM PDT
Rick Steves
Zachary Scott
Rick Steves

Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube + Encores Sunday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Palestine is the Muslim and Arab half of the Holy Land. After visiting Jerusalem, we harvest olives near Ramallah, follow pilgrims to the place of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem, approach Abraham's tomb - as both Jews and Muslims do - in Hebron, drop in on friends for dinner, and bob in the Dead Sea. We'll also learn about walls, Israeli settlements, and the challenges facing this region.

Palestine

Jennifer Robinson
