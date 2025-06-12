Give Now
Jason Reynolds' favorite thing is being alone

By Rachel Martin
Published June 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM PDT

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: I want you to think back to when you were a kid — was there an adult in your life who didn't talk down to you? Someone who instantly just treated you like a person, with your own perspectives and life experiences?

Jason Reynolds has built his entire career around not talking down to kids. His best selling and award-winning young adult books include "Long Way Down," "Ghost" and two Miles Morales Spider-Man novels. All of his stories come out of his own experience as a Black kid growing up outside of Washington D.C. Kids are complicated people, and Jason Reynolds treats them that way.

Jason won a MacArthur "genius" award in 2024. His most recent release is an original audio book called "Soundtrack."

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, and a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
