Friday, June 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

In celebration of Pride Month, "Janis Ian: Breaking Silence" takes a candid look into the "At Seventeen” singer-songwriter's decades-long journey as a musician staying true to her voice and artistry.

Preview: Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Ever since she was a teenager, Janis Ian has used her musical talents to express herself and write songs about the world around her. In 1966, she released “Society’s Child,” a song she wrote at just 14 years old about the travails of interracial love during a time when the topic was taboo. Although the song skyrocketed her to fame, she was also subjected to intense pressure and hostility from racist critics.

How Janis Ian wrote “Society’s Child”

Despite the isolation and scrutiny she experienced, Ian continued to explore her love of music and her talent for songwriting, which ultimately led to a career full of award-winning works that chronicled her journey of self-exploration and evolving reflections of society.

Peter Cunningham / PBS Janis Ian writes songs. Early 1970s.

Dive into the story behind Ian’s musical artistry, starting as a precocious teenager who transforms into a groundbreaking voice in folk music and beyond, in AMERICAN MASTERS "Janis Ian: Breaking Silence."

Why Janis Ian’s song “At Seventeen” was so universally beloved

Featuring archival footage and stills, animations, mood shots and new interviews with Ian, the film follows the artist’s life, showing how her politically active parents influenced her songwriting, particularly with the song “Society’s Child.” Following the song’s release, she began performing at renowned music venues in New York City’s West Village alongside folk music’s most notable artists, cementing her place as a stalwart in the folk genre.

Peter Cunningham / PBS Janis Ian and Brooks Arthur in a recording session. Mid 1970s.

Her growing fame, however, came at a price – the media scrutiny and antagonism, especially at such a young age, took an emotional toll on Ian. In the face of these hardships and the pressure to conform to the music industry’s expectations of young female artists, Ian continued to hone her craft and stay true to her evolving artistic voice.

Peter Cunningham / PBS Janis Ian performing at the piano (1976).

Her Grammy Award-winning record “At Seventeen” catapulted her to even greater fame and solidified her as one of the most celebrated female songwriters of the 20th century. The poignant song delved into the pain of isolation and struggles with self-worth, and also tapped into the angst of a generation.

Janis Ian wrote “Some People’s Lives” as a tribute to her friend

Along with her musical accomplishments spanning several decades, the film gives an intimate look into Ian’s relationships, the challenges she faced within the music industry and her struggles to hide her sexual identity before coming out as a lesbian during the release of her 1993 album “Breaking Silence.” Her fearless songwriting and musical brilliance continue to influence artists today.

Parris McBride / PBS Janis Ian and Patricia Snyder following their wedding (2003).

Watch On Your Schedule: "Janis Ian: Breaking Silence" will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Peter Cunningham / PBS Janis Ian at Lincoln Center (2016).

Credits: A production of Wild Rose Pictures in association with GroundStorm Media and American Masters Pictures. Pierre Hauser, Gloria Ann Evans and Michael Kantor are executive producers. Varda Bar-Kar, Alessandra Pasquino and BrookeWentz are producers. Bill Prady is co-executive producer. The film is written by Varda Bar-Kar and Pierre Hauser, and directed by Varda Bar-Kar. For AMERICAN MASTERS, Michael Kantor is executive producer, Julie Sacks is series producer and Joe Skinner is digital lead.