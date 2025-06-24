Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Jack Has A Plan

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM PDT
"Jack Has A Plan" documentary
Bradley Berman and Chris Metzler
/
PBS
"Jack Has A Plan" documentary

Premieres Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport / Streaming now on Amazon Prime on the PBS Documentaries channel

"Jack Has A Plan" is a documentary about musician and storyteller Jack Tuller. Jack carries himself through the world like a celebrity despite having no actual claim to fame beyond his affable personality.

Jack’s career as a budding San Francisco Bay Area performance artist was forever altered in 1994 when he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and given six months to live.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Jack Has A Plan: Trailer

You might lean toward an accepting stance about the right to die. Or not. That’s beside the point. Our goal with JACK HAS A PLAN is to engage all audiences with an entertaining, universal story that invites reflection on how each of us wants to live out our final days.

Medical aid in dying is integral to the plot, but the film is more concerned about living than dying—especially the need for family and friends to honor the wishes of a loved one going through a life-and-death situation.

About the Movement to Reimagine Death

Credits: Director: Bradley Berman. Producer: Chris Metzler. Editor Quinn Costello.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News