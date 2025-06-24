Premieres Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport / Streaming now on Amazon Prime on the PBS Documentaries channel

"Jack Has A Plan" is a documentary about musician and storyteller Jack Tuller. Jack carries himself through the world like a celebrity despite having no actual claim to fame beyond his affable personality.

Jack’s career as a budding San Francisco Bay Area performance artist was forever altered in 1994 when he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and given six months to live.

Jack Has A Plan: Trailer

You might lean toward an accepting stance about the right to die. Or not. That’s beside the point. Our goal with JACK HAS A PLAN is to engage all audiences with an entertaining, universal story that invites reflection on how each of us wants to live out our final days.

Medical aid in dying is integral to the plot, but the film is more concerned about living than dying—especially the need for family and friends to honor the wishes of a loved one going through a life-and-death situation.

About the Movement to Reimagine Death

Credits: Director: Bradley Berman. Producer: Chris Metzler. Editor Quinn Costello.