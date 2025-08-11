Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Listen to the podcast

Two things can be true at the same time, says Harvard professor Noah Feldman. Antisemitism in the U.S. is real, and President Trump is using that very real threat to unfairly target elite universities.

“No one at Harvard...wants to knuckle under to Trump,” Feldman says. “The university doesn’t have any value if it can’t be independent.”

GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer: Trump Takes on Higher Education

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television