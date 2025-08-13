Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Amid the glamour of Hollywood, a woman finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in profound acts of kindness on NATURE "Hummingbirds of Hollywood."

Meet Terry Masear, a retired UCLA professor who rescues the hummingbirds that descend on Los Angeles every spring in a seasonal frenzy of breeding. Wounded hummingbirds find their way to Masear as her mobile hotline rings off the hook from callers who find them and require her expertise.

Among Masear's diminutive patients are Cactus, Jimmy, Wasabi, Alexa, and Mikhail, whose lives are brought into sharp focus through breathtaking, beautifully detailed photography.

Nathan Cohenn / © WildBear Entertainment Pty Ltd and Dogwoof Ltd / PBS A Hummingbird sitting on its perch in an outside aviary. Beverly Hills, Calif.

The compassion and empathy that Masear shows her Lilliputian charges serves as a lesson to us all — the delicate beauty in profound acts of kindness.

Zachary Ruddell / © WildBear Entertainment Pty Ltd and Dogwoof Ltd / PBS Hummingbird rehabber Terry Masear holds out a bright orange flower to feed two flying hummingbirds. Beverly Hills, Calif.

“There has never been a more urgent time to lift people's hearts,” said producer Bettina Dalton. “Terry and the magical birds in her world show us that every little act of compassion, no matter how small, can make a huge difference.”

Zachary Ruddell / © WildBear Entertainment Pty Ltd and Dogwoof Ltd / PBS A group of hummingbirds bathe in the water fountain in a sunny outdoor rehab aviary. Beverly Hills, Calif.

Zachary Ruddell / © WildBear Entertainment Pty Ltd and Dogwoof Ltd / PBS A hummingbird flies and feeds from a flower hanging in a sunny outdoor rehab aviary. Beverly Hills, Calif.

Credits: Dogwoof presents a Wildbear Entertainment and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios production in association with The WNET Group. The documentary isdirected and written by Sally Aitken and produced by Bettina Dalton. Oli Harbottle and Annab Godas are producers. Executive Producers are David Guy Elisco, Sean B. Carroll, Alan Erson, and Michael Tear. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is Executive Producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. Danielle Broza is Digital Content & Strategy Lead. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.