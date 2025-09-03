Give Now
Teens are using AI. Here’s how parents can talk about it.

Published September 3, 2025 at 1:48 PM PDT
portishead1/Getty Images

High school and college students graduating in 2026 will have had access to artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT since their freshman year. Teens are using it in creative ways to help them study, but many have also received little to no guidance on responsible use. In this episode, we discuss how to talk to teens about AI, including its risks and potential benefits for young people.

