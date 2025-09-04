Niki De Saint Phalle's Coming Together

Watch Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at 10:45 pm. on KPBS TV (not available in the app)

Niki De Saint Phalle, a local sculptor, is regarded as the "leading woman artist that has come out of the 20th century." Her sculptors can be found in Balboa Park, Downtown San Diego and more. Celebrate the legacy she and her artwork have left on San Diego, and discover what went into the creation of her piece "Coming Together."

“I call the sculpture 'Coming Together' because that is what we must achieve as individuals and as a city.” Excerpt of Niki de Saint Phalle’s speech for "Coming Together" Dedication Ceremony, read in her absence by Martha Longenecker, 25 October 2001. Source: NCAF Archives

Artwork by Niki De Saint Phalle:

Boberger. Photo: Bengt Oberger, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons Niki de Saqint Phalle´s and Jean Tinguely´s "Paradiset," Skeppsholmen, Stockholm, Sweden

Wattewyl / Wikimedia Commons user "Wattewyl Nana "Gwendolyn" (1966) von Niki de Saint Phalle vor dem Tinguely-Museum in Basel, Schweiz.

public domain Sculpture Budha by Niki de Saint Phalle in Israel.

Kamahele , CC BY-SA 3.0 DE , via Wikimedia Commons Niki de Saint Phalle, Nana Mosaïque Noire, 1999, - Schweiz, Graubünden, Chur, (Sammlung Würth)

Frankie Fouganthin Niki de Saint Phalle, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons