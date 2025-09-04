Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Niki De Saint Phalle's Coming Together

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT
Saint Phalle in her first figurative survey museum exhibition "Les Nanas au pouvoir," at Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam (1967)
Jack de Nijs for Anefo, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Saint Phalle in her first figurative survey museum exhibition "Les Nanas au pouvoir," at Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam (1967)

Watch Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 at 10:45 pm. on KPBS TV (not available in the app)

Niki De Saint Phalle, a local sculptor, is regarded as the "leading woman artist that has come out of the 20th century." Her sculptors can be found in Balboa Park, Downtown San Diego and more. Celebrate the legacy she and her artwork have left on San Diego, and discover what went into the creation of her piece "Coming Together."

“I call the sculpture 'Coming Together' because that is what we must achieve as individuals and as a city.”  Excerpt of Niki de Saint Phalle’s speech for "Coming Together" Dedication Ceremony, read in her absence by Martha Longenecker, 25 October 2001. Source: NCAF Archives

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Artwork by Niki De Saint Phalle:

Niki de Saqint Phalle´s and Jean Tinguely´s "Paradiset," Skeppsholmen, Stockholm, Sweden
Boberger. Photo: Bengt Oberger, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Niki de Saqint Phalle´s and Jean Tinguely´s "Paradiset," Skeppsholmen, Stockholm, Sweden
Nana "Gwendolyn" (1966) von Niki de Saint Phalle vor dem Tinguely-Museum in Basel, Schweiz.
Wattewyl
/
Wikimedia Commons user "Wattewyl
Nana "Gwendolyn" (1966) von Niki de Saint Phalle vor dem Tinguely-Museum in Basel, Schweiz.
Sculpture Budha by Niki de Saint Phalle in Israel.
public domain
Sculpture Budha by Niki de Saint Phalle in Israel.
Niki de Saint Phalle, Nana Mosaïque Noire, 1999, - Schweiz, Graubünden, Chur, (Sammlung Würth)
Kamahele, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE , via Wikimedia Commons
Niki de Saint Phalle, Nana Mosaïque Noire, 1999, - Schweiz, Graubünden, Chur, (Sammlung Würth)
Niki de Saint Phalle, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Frankie Fouganthin
Niki de Saint Phalle, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
"The Fantastic Paradise" 1966 at the Moderna Museet in Stockholm/Sweden
Sigurd Gartmann from Trondheim, Norway, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
"The Fantastic Paradise" 1966 at the Moderna Museet in Stockholm/Sweden

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News