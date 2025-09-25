Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Tomato Makeovers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 25, 2025 at 12:55 PM PDT

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

MILK STREET shows you how to turn even a mediocre supermarket tomato into something special.

Calabrian Panzanella
Joe Murphyhb
/
APT
Calabrian Panzanella

First, it’s a bright Calabrian Panzanella, followed by Burmese Tomato Salad with Shallots and Peanuts.

Burmese Tomato Salad with Shallots and Peanuts
MILK STREET
/
APT
Burmese Tomato Salad with Shallots and Peanuts

We show you how to preserve your summer bounty by making Tomato Conserva.

Tomato Conserva
Connie Miller
/
APT
Tomato Conserva

Finally, we solve the problem of soggy tomato pies with a recipe for Upside-Down Tomato Tart with Parmesan Pastry.

Upside-Down Tomato Tart with Parmesan Pastry
Joe Murphyhb
/
APT
Upside-Down Tomato Tart with Parmesan Pastry

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device. (09/06/2025 | Expires 11/20/2025)

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
