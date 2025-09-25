CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Tomato Makeovers

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

MILK STREET shows you how to turn even a mediocre supermarket tomato into something special.

Joe Murphyhb / APT Calabrian Panzanella

First, it’s a bright Calabrian Panzanella, followed by Burmese Tomato Salad with Shallots and Peanuts.

MILK STREET / APT Burmese Tomato Salad with Shallots and Peanuts

We show you how to preserve your summer bounty by making Tomato Conserva.

Connie Miller / APT Tomato Conserva

Finally, we solve the problem of soggy tomato pies with a recipe for Upside-Down Tomato Tart with Parmesan Pastry.

Joe Murphyhb / APT Upside-Down Tomato Tart with Parmesan Pastry

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

