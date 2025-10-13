Give Now
SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Cleopatra's Last Temple

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 13, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT
Underwater diver next to a submerged sphinx head.
© Label_News
/
PBS
Underwater diver next to a submerged sphinx head.

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Just below the Mediterranean’s surface, in Alexandria’s harbor, lie the ruins of a mysterious ancient monument.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Cleopatra's Last Temple

For more than 20 years, French explorer Franck Goddio has been hoping to confirm these remains are a temple belonging to Cleopatra. If true, this discovery could reveal vital new information about Cleopatra’s reign and her connection with the goddess Isis.

What Cleopatra’s Temple may have looked like
This Cleopatra coin has been lost underwater for 2,000 years

Rare crystal head found in Cleopatra’s temple ruins

Credits: A production of Label News / Label Image, in co-production with The WNET Group, in association with RMC Découverte, Mediawan Thematics for Toute l’Histoire, SBS Australia, Movistar Plus+ and Télé-Québec. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed and Produced by François Pomès. Written by Nicolas Brénéol & François Pomès. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

Diver moving a stone element from an underwater temple off the coast of Alexandria.
© Label_News
/
PBS
Diver moving a stone element from an underwater temple off the coast of Alexandria.
French archaeologist Franck Goddio with an ancient Egyptian artifact.
© Label_News
/
PBS
French archaeologist Franck Goddio with an ancient Egyptian artifact.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

