SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Cleopatra's Last Temple

Just below the Mediterranean’s surface, in Alexandria’s harbor, lie the ruins of a mysterious ancient monument.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Cleopatra's Last Temple

For more than 20 years, French explorer Franck Goddio has been hoping to confirm these remains are a temple belonging to Cleopatra. If true, this discovery could reveal vital new information about Cleopatra’s reign and her connection with the goddess Isis.

What Cleopatra’s Temple may have looked like

This Cleopatra coin has been lost underwater for 2,000 years

Rare crystal head found in Cleopatra’s temple ruins

© Label_News / PBS Diver moving a stone element from an underwater temple off the coast of Alexandria.