Premieres Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation Ken Farmer (right) appraises an 1881 folk art child’s chest of drawers in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Take a trip down memory lane for playful ROADSHOW finds that bring out the child in us, including a traveling puppet show, ca. 1870, Yakama toy cradle and doll, ca. 1890 and a 1993 Air Jordan sneaker display. One family treasure is $40K-$60K!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Marklin “Puritan” toy boat, ca. 1910, in Kansas City, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation David Weiss (right) appraises a late 19th-century Albert Neuhuys watercolor in Richmond, Va. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.