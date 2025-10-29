Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Kids Stuff

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:35 PM PDT
Brian Witherell (right) appraises “Big Bronco” coin-operated horse, ca. 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Brian Witherell (right) appraises "Big Bronco" coin-operated horse, ca. 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Kids Stuff" airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Ken Farmer (right) appraises an 1881 folk art child’s chest of drawers in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Ken Farmer (right) appraises an 1881 folk art child's chest of drawers in San Antonio, Texas. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Kids Stuff" airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Take a trip down memory lane for playful ROADSHOW finds that bring out the child in us, including a traveling puppet show, ca. 1870, Yakama toy cradle and doll, ca. 1890 and a 1993 Air Jordan sneaker display. One family treasure is $40K-$60K!

Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Marklin “Puritan” toy boat, ca. 1910, in Kansas City, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Marklin "Puritan" toy boat, ca. 1910, in Kansas City, Mo. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Kids Stuff" airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

David Weiss (right) appraises a late 19th-century Albert Neuhuys watercolor in Richmond, Va. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
David Weiss (right) appraises a late 19th-century Albert Neuhuys watercolor in Richmond, Va. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Kids Stuff" airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.

Sebastian Clarke (right) appraises an 1883 Egisto Del Panta marble sculpture in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Kids Stuff” airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Sebastian Clarke (right) appraises an 1883 Egisto Del Panta marble sculpture in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Kids Stuff" airs Monday, November 3 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

