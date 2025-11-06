Give Now
Max: One Last Favor

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:42 PM PST
Abandoned by the United States as the Taliban retakes his country, Afghan interpreter “Max” tries to keep himself and his family alive, while a group of devoted retired Marines and their network struggle to fulfill their promises and overcome bureaucracy to bring their brother in arms safely to the U.S.
Patti Bonnet, Jeffrey Wright, and David Holbrooke
Watch Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left thousands of Afghan interpreters and allies behind as the Taliban retook the country. Fearing retribution for his brave work, beloved interpreter Max and his family are forced into hiding as they desperately struggle to escape. In the U.S., Max's former brothers in arms and their network of supporters work frantically to bring allies to safety.

“Max: One Last Favor” is a 21-minute documentary directed by Patti Bonnet, produced by Jeffrey Wright, Patti Bonnet and David Holbrooke, co-produced and edited by Sara McKellogg Lane, featuring the art of Joe Merritt. Visit the film website

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
