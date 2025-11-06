Watch Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left thousands of Afghan interpreters and allies behind as the Taliban retook the country. Fearing retribution for his brave work, beloved interpreter Max and his family are forced into hiding as they desperately struggle to escape. In the U.S., Max's former brothers in arms and their network of supporters work frantically to bring allies to safety.

"Max: One Last Favor" is a 21-minute documentary directed by Patti Bonnet, produced by Jeffrey Wright, Patti Bonnet and David Holbrooke, co-produced and edited by Sara McKellogg Lane, featuring the art of Joe Merritt.