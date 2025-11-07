Every Good Thing: Thanksgiving

KPBS FM Broadcast: Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. on KPBS HD2

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

(Encore from 2024)

Longtime music host and performer Andrea Blain presents classical music programming including national specials, opera and other live broadcasts and holiday programs. She also is part of a team that works on content and scripting for Rhapsody in Black and has voiced several episodes of "YourClassical Storytime."