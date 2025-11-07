Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Every Good Thing: Thanksgiving

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:03 PM PST
On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks
Every Good Thing
On Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks

KPBS FM Broadcast: Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. on KPBS HD2

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

(Encore from 2024)

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Longtime music host and performer Andrea Blain presents classical music programming including national specials, opera and other live broadcasts and holiday programs. She also is part of a team that works on content and scripting for Rhapsody in Black and has voiced several episodes of "YourClassical Storytime."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News