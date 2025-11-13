Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The Mobile Riverine Force," narrated by Mike Rowe, tells the captivating untold story of one of the most unique fighting forces of the Vietnam War. U.S. Navy’s Task Force 117 and Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Division, a joint Army-Navy Unit, battled as brothers deep in the Mekong Delta.

Arballo Entertainment U.S. Navy’s Task Force 117 and Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Division, a joint Army-Navy Unit, battled as brothers deep in the Mekong Delta.

Forged in brotherhood and tested in relentless combat, these soldiers and sailors became the highest-decorated force of the Vietnam War - a legacy long overshadowed, now, close to 60 years later, their story is finally brought to light.

Arballo Entertainment

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Mobile Riverine Force" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

The Mobile Riverine Force

Credits: Produced by Arballo Entertainment, helmed by Jeff and Shannonn Arballo. They also produced the award-winning documentary "Scramble the Seawolves," which won a Telly Award in 2020, and Best Feature and Audience Choice Award at San Diego Film Week in 2019. "Scramble the Seawolves" aired on KPBS, and on over 350 PBS stations across the country in 48 states through NETA.