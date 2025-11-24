Schedule to be announced: The program will be available to stream with KPBS+

Join London New Year's Day Parade founder and host Bob Bone and the entire team for an insider's look back at 40 years of creating the world-renowned street spectacular and turn-of-year tradition.

"London Parade - a Tribute to 40 Years" celebrates this milestone and also looks ahead to the 2026 London Parade, which will fill the streets of London with pomp, circumstance and non-stop entertainment.

London Parade - a Tribute to 40 Years: Preview

Against the backdrop of London's iconic landmarks, at least 20 U.S. marching bands and a thousand varsity cheerleaders are preparing to perform in the streets of the U.K. capital for their moment in the global spotlight.

SPLASHNEWS / APT Join US marching bands, samba dancers, rock and roll artists as they prepare to entertain the world at London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

Viewers can expect a kaleidoscopic mix of culture, color and mesmerizing music, plus one or two 40th anniversary surprises. More than 8,000 performers from numerous nations are set to entertain London and the world on New Year's Day 2026.

