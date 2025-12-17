Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Imperial Russian Court Jewelry, ca. 1870

Travel to all five cities of ROADSHOW's Season 28 Tour for never-before-seen appraisals, including a 1976 Mark Hamill-signed Star Wars poster, a 1979 Bob Ross landscape oil, and a 1973 Iditarod Race sled!

GBH for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Eric Silver (right) appraises a Louis-Ernest Barrias Joan of Arc bronze, ca. 1890, in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 13” premieres Monday, May 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

GBH for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Vistosi Alessandro Pianon-designed glass bird, ca. 1963, in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Junk in the Trunk 13” premieres Monday, May 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

