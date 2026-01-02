Premieres Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Raise a glass to celebrate the most memorable moments from five seasons of this beloved series with cast members and creators. Explore each of the characters — human and animal — and revisit their loves, losses, triumphs, struggles, growth and joy.

All Creatures Great and Small: Cheers to the Years: Preview

Stream On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.