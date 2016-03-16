Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

MY MUSIC: This Land is Your Land

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 16, 2016 at 9:37 AM PDT
Folk-pop veterans The Brothers Four reunite to sing their hits "Greenfields" and "Try to Remember."
Courtesy of TJL Productions
Folk-pop veterans The Brothers Four reunite to sing their hits "Greenfields" and "Try to Remember."

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with KPBS Passport!

“This Land Is Your Land” (MY MUSIC) takes a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village.

The program is hosted by Tom and Dick Smothers and Judy Collins, and features The Brothers Four, Glenn Yarbrough, The Highwaymen, The Limeliters, Randy Sparks and The Minstrels, and Roger McGuinn from The Byrds.
This Land Is Your Land (MY MUSIC) Preview

Songs in the program include:

  • “Both Sides Now” – Judy Collins
  • “Tom Dooley” – The Kingston Trio
  • “Where Have All The Flowers Gone” – The Kingston Trio
  • “Michael, Row The Boat Ashore” – The Highwaymen
  • “Baby The Rain Must Fall” – Glenn Yarbrough
  • “There’s A Meetin’ Here Tonight” – Glenn Yarbrough and The Limeliters
  • “Generic Up-Tempo Folk Song” – The Limeliters
  • “Green Fields” – The Brothers Four
  • “Try To Remember” – The Brothers Four
  • “The Madrigal” – The Smothers Brothers
  • “Green, Green” – Randy Sparks and The Minstrels
  • “Eve of Destruction” – Barry McGuire
  • “Mr. Tambourine Man” – Roger McGuinn
  • “Turn, Turn, Turn” – Roger McGuinn
  • “This Land Is Your Land” – All Performers
Tom and Dick Smothers host “This Land Is Your Land," a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music.
Courtesy of TJL Productions
Tom and Dick Smothers host “This Land Is Your Land," a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This program is available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Produced by TJL Productions. Producer TJ Lubinsky is on Facebook.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News