MY MUSIC: This Land is Your Land

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with KPBS Passport!

“This Land Is Your Land” (MY MUSIC) takes a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village.

The program is hosted by Tom and Dick Smothers and Judy Collins, and features The Brothers Four, Glenn Yarbrough, The Highwaymen, The Limeliters, Randy Sparks and The Minstrels, and Roger McGuinn from The Byrds.

This Land Is Your Land (MY MUSIC) Preview

Songs in the program include:

“Both Sides Now” – Judy Collins

“Tom Dooley” – The Kingston Trio

“Where Have All The Flowers Gone” – The Kingston Trio

“Michael, Row The Boat Ashore” – The Highwaymen

“Baby The Rain Must Fall” – Glenn Yarbrough

“There’s A Meetin’ Here Tonight” – Glenn Yarbrough and The Limeliters

“Generic Up-Tempo Folk Song” – The Limeliters

“Green Fields” – The Brothers Four

“Try To Remember” – The Brothers Four

“The Madrigal” – The Smothers Brothers

“Green, Green” – Randy Sparks and The Minstrels

“Eve of Destruction” – Barry McGuire

“Mr. Tambourine Man” – Roger McGuinn

“Turn, Turn, Turn” – Roger McGuinn

“This Land Is Your Land” – All Performers

Produced by TJL Productions. Producer TJ Lubinsky is on Facebook.