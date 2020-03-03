"House Of The Divine" encore Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Discover what people do for faith in some of the most stunning locations on Earth in this three-part series EARTH'S SACRED WONDERS. Many of the world’s best-known landmarks have been inspired by faith. Today, more worshippers than ever before flock to these sacred places.

1 of 9 Throne-bearers carrying the Virgin of Hope during Semana Santa, Malaga, Spain. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 2 of 9 Dome of the Rock at dusk, Jerusalem. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 3 of 9 Masada, Israel Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 4 of 9 The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 5 of 9 Sikh devotee sitting by the Pool of Nectar, The Golden Temple, Amritsar, India. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 6 of 9 Buddhist Pagoda overlooking Nachi Waterfall, Japan. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 7 of 9 Besakhi Temple, Bali, Indonesia. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 8 of 9 Besakhi Temple and Mt Agung, Bali, Indonesia. Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS 9 of 9 Jordyn and Jaylyn, NM., USA Courtesy of SACRED WONDERS TEAM, BBC STUDIOS

EARTH'S SACRED WONDERS: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “House Of The Divine” Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Meet a Muslim paramedic who helps fasting worshippers during Ramadan in Jerusalem. A Cambodian man risks his live to save his ancestral spirits from the jungle. A Buddhist warrior monk in China faces a test that will change his life forever.

More clips from this episode: The Night of Power at Al Aqsa / Climbing the Towers of Angkor Wat

Episode 1 Preview | House of the Divine

Episode 2: “Closer To The Divine” On demand with KPBS Passport - Travel to Japan, where a Shinto devotee undertakes a grueling challenge at a sacred waterfall. A young Muslim helps re-plaster a mosque in Mali. At a New York City cathedral, an Episcopal priest brings people and their pets closer to God.

More clips from this episode: The Procession of Animals at St. John the Divine / The Great Mosque is Replastered

Episode 2 Preview | Closer to the Divine

Episode 3: “Visions Of The Divine” On demand with KPBS Passport - Follow a young Yazidi woman as she searches for salvation in Iraq. Meet an orthodox Christian who must deliver a holy flame into the hands of his bishop in Jerusalem. In Nepal, a Buddhist painter battles the elements to honor Buddha's birthday.

More clips from this episode: Balinese Hindus Hunt Demonic Spirits / The Mescalero Apache Coming of Age Ceremony

Episode 3 Preview | Visions of the Divine

