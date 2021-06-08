Encore Thursdays, Oct. 28 - Dec. 2, 2021 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) investigates murder and mystery in MIDSOMER MURDERS SEASON 19. New cast members include Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and the newest member of the Barnaby family, Paddy the dog. This season, the two detectives face a dastardly death among live pet rabbits, murder at a cricket tournament, deadly violence at a music festival, and more.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"The Village That Rose from the Dead" Encore Thursday, June 9 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - The ghost village of Little Auburn has been abandoned since the war. When a young man is found murdered during its grand reopening, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter must unravel a sinister web of lies from both past and present in order to catch the killer. First appearances of Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Paddy the dog

"Crime and Punishment" Encore Thursday, June 16 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Bleakridge Watch patrols the streets of their remote village, exposing anyone who steps outside the law. When one of their members dies, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter uncover just how far some people will go for power. Last acting appearance of Clive Swift (KEEPING UP APPEARANCES)

"Last Man Out" Encore Thursday, June 23 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tensions run high in Lower Pampling as a new type of cricket threatens a century of tradition. When a star cricketer dies during a tournament, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter's investigation draws them into a dangerous game with a surprise visitor from Barnaby's past. Guest appearance by Jason Hughes as DI Ben Jones.

"Red In Tooth & Claw" Encore Thursday, June 30 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a dead body is discovered covered in live rabbits, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter uncover a sinister side to the local pet show. Is this a rivalry taken too far or is the killer driven by something darker?

"Death By Persuasion" Encore Thursday, July 7 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a young woman dressed in period attire slips away from a campsite where a Jane Austen fantasy event is taking place, and is found stabbed in the woods with a quill, DCI Barnaby and DS Winter discover that the victim was a journalist interested in the village's healthcare drone delivery program, and are forced to look back in time to find the killer.

"The Curse of the Ninth" Encore Thursday, July 14 from 10-11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Barnaby and Winter uncover multiple motives when the winner of a fought-after music award is found strangled with a violin string, moments before a performance. The possible motives include rivalry over the prize, disagreements about the music festival business, and a missing Stradivarius violin. Guest star James Fleet (THE VICAR OF DIBLEY) This episode is the last appearance of Dr. Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk).

Watch On Your Schedule:

Season 19 is available to stream on demand on ROKU, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Courtesy of American Public Television Barnaby family with Paddy the dog.

Credits:

