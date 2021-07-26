AMERICAN MASTERS: Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

AMERICAN MASTERS presents the broadcast premiere of "Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away," a new documentary on living legend George “Buddy” Guy, a blues master who transcended his early years as a sharecropper in Lettsworth, Louisiana to become one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away: Preview

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time GRAMMY winner, Guy is a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound and a living link to the city’s halcyon days of electric blues. The film premiered Tuesday, July 27, 2021, just days before Guy’s 85th birthday on July 30.

1 of 8 Buddy Guy performing at the Modern Chicago Blues Styles show at University of Chicago, Chicago, Ill., June 1, 1966. Courtesy of © Chicago Historical Society 2 of 8 Buddy Guy and Junior Wells perform. (undated photo) Courtesy of Gallery Victor Armendariz and the Art Shay Archive 3 of 8 Buddy Guy at the Limelight in Chicago, Ill. Courtesy of Paul Natkin/Photo Reserve 4 of 8 Buddy Guy at the Limelight in Chicago, Ill. (undated photo) Courtesy of Paul Natkin/Photo Reserve 5 of 8 Buddy Guy (undated photo) RCA Records / Scheme Engine in association with American Masters Pictures 6 of 8 Buddy Guy (undated photo) RCA Records / Scheme Engine in association with American Masters Pictures 7 of 8 Buddy Guy (undated photo) RCA Records / Scheme Engine in association with American Masters Pictures 8 of 8 Buddy Guy (undated photo) RCA Records / Scheme Engine in association with American Masters Pictures

This new documentary features intimate, original interviews with Guy and archival and never-before-seen performances, including footage of the blues legend on stage with the likes of President Obama and The Rolling Stones.

How blues legend Buddy Guy got his hands on his first guitar

Interweaving archival interviews with Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Willie Dixon with original interviews with musicians Guy influenced, including John Mayer, Carlos Santana, Gary Clark, Jr., Kingfish and more,

The two people Buddy Guy admires most as a musician

AMERICAN MASTERS traces Guy’s rich career and lasting impact as one of the final surviving connections to an historic era in the country’s musical evolution. After moving from Louisiana in the 1950s, Guy quickly rose to prominence as the go-to guitarist for Waters and Howlin’ Wolf amidst the iconic Chicago blues scene, directly inspiring The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and many more. Yet solo commercial success consistently eluded Guy until a late-career breakthrough in the 1990s. A tale of decades-long perseverance, Guy’s journey reflects both the Black experience in America in the 20th century and the history of the blues.

Buddy Guy's Grammys

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to watch on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast before moving into KPBS Passport, video streaming for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Subscribe To The American Masters Podcast:

Listen to new interviews with contemporary artists, along with previously unreleased interviews from the series' award-winning documentary films. Subscribe now

Join The Discussion:

AMERICAN MASTERS is on Facebook + Instagram + @PBSAmerMasters on Twitter #AmericanMastersPBS

Credits:

A production of RCA Records and Scheme Engine in association with American Masters Pictures. The film is directed by Devin Amar, Matt Mitchener and Charles Todd. John Beug and Sheira Rees-Davies are the producers. Michael Kantor, Camille Yorrick, Devin Amar and Sheira Rees-Davies are executive producers. Sony Music Entertainment is the distributor of the film.

