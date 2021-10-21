San Diego weekend arts events: 'Peter and the Wolf,' Katie Ruiz, Best Practice and more

Speaker 1: (00:00)

Today on our weekend preview opera singer, Stephanie bleive performs the music of Johnny Mercer artists. Katie Ruiz installs a new a friend of, for the San Diego Botanic gardens fall festival. The symphony brings a beloved children's story to life at the shell, and there's an art auction at the bread and salt complex. Joining me with all the details as KPBS arts editor and producer Julia Dickson Evans, and welcome

Julia. Hi Maureen. Thanks for having me

First. Let's talk about San Diego opera's presentation on Saturday with Metso soprano, Stephanie bleive. What can we expect?

So Stephanie Blake is an absolute powerhouse in the opera and she last performed with the San Diego opera back in 2014. But for this show, which is the opera's first indoor performance of any kind, since they pivoted to drive in shows during the pandemic, this is going to be just Stephanie Blythe and a pianist on stage at the Balboa theater. And it's just going to be the music of Johnny Mercer. I talked to Stephanie blight this week and I asked her why Johnny Mercer,

To my mind, he's probably one of the most important parts of the American songbook. Not only because he was a great lyricist because he was a great performer. He was a great collaborator. He was a producer. He was the face of the American songbook. There is no other lyricists in, I think in the history of, of the art form that was more visible to the public than Johnny Mercer. And he indeed was a storyteller. If you watch footage of him performing, it feels like you know him.

So the format is a cabaret style and Stephanie Blythe is known for her storytelling as well. And she'll fill in the evening with stories and history about each of Mercer's songs. And we're listening to an earlier adaptation of a, of a medley of Mercer songs recorded by bluff for her 2014 album called as long as there are sons it's any place I hang. My hat is home from St. Louis And the performance on Saturday will feature all brand new adaptations, including hits like moon river, and then some lesser known Mercer works or works. We don't quite know our Johnny Mercer like Barry Manilow's when October goes,

Stephanie Blythe performs the music of the great American lyricist, Johnny Mercer Saturday at seven 30 at the Balbo with theater. Now, speaking of storytelling, the San Diego symphony is bringing in poet Gil. So to, to narrate their performance of a beloved children's classic. Tell us about this.

Yeah, they're performing Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, which is where generations of music lovers developed their own animal based identification system for the instruments in an orchestra. I am an oboist, so I'm partial to the duck and it's really a beautiful piece of music with a sweet story to go along with it. It's known as a symphonic fairytale for children

Plus I love Gail. So two's work as a poet and spoken word performer. So expect him to bring a lot of heart to this story.

The San Diego symphony performs Peter and the Wolf at the shell on Saturday at 11:30 AM in the visual art world. What's on it, bread and salt. This weekend

Bread and salt in Logan Heights has home to best practice, a small, but steadfast art space that moved in about a year ago. And they're holding an art auction fundraiser this weekend in person with works from about 65 artists. And the list of participants is incredible. There's Tom Driscoll, KRA Fukiyama Yasmeen Kasem, Richard Kelly, to name a few. And it's a great opportunity for collectors or hopeful collectors to scope out new works or discover new artists and support a local gallery. And for the rest of us, it's 65 works of art. We get to see plus best practice still has the Elida Cervantes exhibition. That's on view, which is bold and kind of wild too.

The best practice art auction takes place Saturday from six to eight 30 at the bread and salt complex in the north county, the San Diego Botanic garden will kick off their fall festival. The festival day, Donio this weekend, including new work by artists, Katie Ruiz. Tell us about this.

Yeah, it's a 10 day long fall festival and the gardens commissioned artists, Katie Ruiz to design and install, and a friend of that, which is the traditional DIA de Los Muertos altar and Ruiz decided to dedicate the work to the late Chicano activist and artists, Yolanda Lopez. She's painted a portrait of Lopez based on the Tableau Vivaan series of photographs. Those are now on view at the museum of contemporary art, San Diego, which is an exhibition absolutely worth checking out too. I talked to Ruiz this week and she said that this is the first public alter she's worked on. So she wanted to dedicate it to Lopez

Like a really great opportunity to showcase a Chicano artists like myself, who was born and raised in Southern California and worked very hard to make extremely brave images. Um, that allow me to be brave in my work.

In addition to the a friend of Ruiz installed a curtain of her signature pompoms in a nearby tree, and their visitors can write the names of loved ones on little tags and tie them to the strings, the gardens and the Frendo will be open daily. But this Saturday San Diego Botanic garden will host things like face painting and crafts throughout the day, as well as performances from children's banned hullabaloo at 11 and the mariachi reality San Diego band from two to four,

The San Diego Botanic garden fall festival takes place Saturday from 10 to 4:00 PM. And the Frendo will be on view during the gardens regular daily visiting hours through November. First for details on these and more arts events or to sign up for Julia's weekly KPBS arts newsletter go to kpbs.org/arts. I've been speaking to KPBS arts editor and producer Julia Dixon Evans. And thanks a lot, Julia.

Thank you, Maureen. Have a good weekend.

