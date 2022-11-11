Give Now
Oceanside Museum of Art displays veteran artwork in 'Pop Smoke'

By Megan Burke / Senior Producer,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published November 11, 2022 at 12:49 PM PST
A sculpture"The Flamenco Awaits," made out of found materials and steel by artist Gina Herrera in an undated photo at the Oceanside Museum of Art.
Courtesy of Oceanside Museum of Art
A sculpture"The Flamenco Awaits," made out of found materials and steel by artist Gina Herrera in an undated photo at the Oceanside Museum of Art.

An exhibition on display now at the Oceanside Museum of Art celebrates the work of artists who are also military veterans. Pop Smoke: A Veteran Art Exhibition, features artists who use bright colors, basic shapes and common images. It’s a nod to well known artists of the early Pop Art movement including Jasper Johns and Roy Lichtenstein who also happened to be veterans.

"I created an exhibition that touched on the different ways that veterans create," curator Amber Zora said.

Zora who is an interdisciplinary artist and member of the emerging Veteran Art Movement joined Midday Edition on Friday to talk about the exhibition.

