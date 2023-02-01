Five podcast episodes to listen to during Black History Month

Over the years, I have done a number of podcasts about Black cinema and the incredible diversity it contains. Those podcasts have also extended beyond movies to include comics, academia and history. I firmly believe that pop culture can be a great means of opening our eyes to new things and new perspectives. It can help us become more empathetic, make history more accessible and engage us in compelling ways.

For Black History Month, here are five Cinema Junkie episodes about Black culture and history.

'The Black Panther Party,' part one and two

In Part One, author David F. Walker ("Bitter Root," "Shaft," "The Life of Frederick Douglas") discusses what inspired his book: "The Black Panther Party," the historical context (including the Kerner Commission Report), and its illustrations by Marcus Kwame Anderson. In Part Two, we extend the conversation to the film "Judas and the Black Messiah," which tells the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

Blaxploitation Cinema

I love Blaxploitation Cinema, but it is too often dismissed as "low-brow." In its heyday of the 1970s, these were films made for a Black audience, and they served up Black characters who were driving the stories and the action. They were not merely reacting to the white characters or were in supporting sidekick roles to white stars. Walker joins me again for the discussion.

Black people and a sense of place

Caroline Collins, a post-doctoral fellow in the department of communication at UC San Diego, discusses films about Black people and a sense of place. We discuss films such as "Daughters of the Dust," "Eve’s Bayou," "Get Out," "Sorry To Bother You," "Last Black Man in San Francisco," and "Black Panther." We also discuss how each of those films defines a connection to the land or a place.

Black Comix and Scary Black Folks

Keithan Jones, the founder of Kid Comics and Black Comix Day, talks about comic book movies, and John Jennings, professor of Media & Cultural Studies at UC Riverside, discusses his Scary Black Folks collective and EthnoGothic horror films. Jennings will be on the "Get Shooked: New Masters of Horror" panel at Black Comix Day on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.