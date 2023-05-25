Confessions of a 'Star Wars' nerd

Go ahead and celebrate May the Fourth, but may I suggest extending your "Star Wars" celebration to include May 25?

Why May 25?

"May the Fourth Be With You" is a clever pun for marketing a "Star Wars" day, but for those of us who were around when "Star Wars" (it was not "A New Hope" back then) opened on May 25, 1977 — that's the day that carries nostalgia.

Don't get me wrong, I will not omit an opportunity to celebrate a franchise I love. But a few years ago, I got so annoyed by people making posts on May 4 saying, "On this day in 1977, 'Star Wars' was released." Um, no. That's not true, like pretending Greedo shot first.

I was 17 when "Star Wars" came out, and I saw it at the Valley Circle Theatre in Mission Valley. That theatre sat around 700 people. I fell in love instantly and saw the film more times than I can count, including four showings in one day. I started collecting posters, lobby cards, books, toys — anything I could find.

Beth Accomando / KPBS A Millennium Falcon kimono from Pendragon Costumes.

Nerdy fandom

I passed my obsession on to my son, who was born on May 4. He didn't become as nerdy a fan as me, but when he was 6 years old, I remember he asked Santa for 12 stormtroopers. At the time, only one stormtrooper was in a box at Target or Toys "R" Us. I had to stake out stores and plan strategies to outmaneuver the 30-year-old guys also hunting for exclusive figures. It was exhausting, and then Santa got all the credit. I also remember waiting overnight at Toys "R" Us with my younger brother for toy releases.

Beth Accomando / KPBS AT-ATs were first seen on Hoth the ice planet so Shane Blackbourn designed this AT-AT ice chest for me. This was how it was decorated for Christmas. Dec. 20, 2022

I gave up on trying to collect everything, but I have an eclectic and nerdy collection today. Ranging from a "Revenge of the Jedi" poster that the fan club offered to members to the original theater program when the film was released. I also have a Death Star fire pit and an AT-AT ice chest created by my talented and geeky friend Shane Blackbourn.

Beth Accomando / KPBS About to roast some stormtrooper marshmallows in the Death Star fire pit, also designed and made by Shane Blackbourn.

Geek couture

Since running out of space for collectibles, I started focusing on jewelry and clothing. Recently, I tried and failed to get approved by the 501st with Stormtrooper armor. I called for a Cantina Halloween haunt I did.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Beth Accomando's Cantina Halloween home haunt from 2015.

It was not my height that kept me out, but rather a belt that was a quarter inch too wide, a scratch on the paint for a button, and a few other small items. I will try again.

501st invites you to the dark side

Beth Accomando / KPBS KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando and fellow Star Wars fan Gary Dexter with R2D2 at the entrance to Rise of the Resistance.

Food and drinks from a galaxy far, far away

Lucasfilm and Disney have put out many "Star Wars" cookbooks that I turn to often. My favorite recipes are Wookiee Cookiees (the extra "e" is mine), Bossk Brownies, and Greedo Burritos. My favorite of the cookbooks is the first one called "Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes."

Beth Accomando / KPBS Pit of Sarlacc bundt cake from the Special Edition version of "Return of the Jedi."

Beth Accomando / KPBS And old school version of the Pit of Sarlacc bundt cake.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Presentation is key, so embellish food items with labels and props. Here's one way to serve Bantha Milk.

Recipe links:

Pit of Sarlacc Bundt Cake

Bantha Blue Milk Options

Beth Accomando / KPBS Bossk Brownies and Wookiee Cookiees from the "Star Wars" cookbook that recommends, "Use the fork, Luke!"

So celebrate "Star Wars" in whatever way that makes you happy. Just remember, May 25, 1977, is the day everything changed.

May the Force Be With You.