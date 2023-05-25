San Diego weekend arts events: A singing devil, the Go-Go’s, and punk rock

There’s a diverse range of music offerings in San Diego this Memorial Day weekend, including the two-day North Park Music Fest. The Diversionary Theatre’s new jukebox musical “Head Over Heels,” will also be open for previews and features music by 80’s pop band The Go-Go’s.

Plus, the San Diego Symphony will close out its season with work by two Venezuelan composers, Evencio Castellanos and Antonio Estévez.

KPBS/Arts producer and editor Julia Dixon Evans joined Midday Edition to talk more about how to catch these upcoming performances and other arts and culture happenings.

