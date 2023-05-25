Give Now
San Diego weekend arts events: A singing devil, the Go-Go’s, and punk rock

 May 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Julia Dixon Evans Julianna Domingo
Cantala-Criolla-film-still.jpg
Alberto Arvelo / Courtesy of the San Diego Symphony
A still from filmmaker Alberto Arvelo's film that will accompany the San Diego Symphony's May 26-27, 2023 performances of Venezuelan composer Antonio Estévez's "Cantata Criolla."

There’s a diverse range of music offerings in San Diego this Memorial Day weekend, including the two-day North Park Music Fest. The Diversionary Theatre’s new jukebox musical “Head Over Heels,” will also be open for previews and features music by 80’s pop band The Go-Go’s.

Plus, the San Diego Symphony will close out its season with work by two Venezuelan composers, Evencio Castellanos and Antonio Estévez.

KPBS/Arts producer and editor Julia Dixon Evans joined Midday Edition to talk more about how to catch these upcoming performances and other arts and culture happenings.

Guests:

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS/Arts producer and editor

