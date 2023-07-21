Give Now
Arts & Culture

Female superheroes offer free STEAM Fair for students at Comic-Con Museum this weekend

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM PDT
Students engineer stick models at the Comic-Con Museum during a free STEAM Fair that continues through the weekend, July 21, 2023.
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Students engineer stick models at the Comic-Con Museum, Friday, during a free STEAM Fair that continues through the weekend, San Diego, Calif, July 21, 2023.

Superheroes and scientists have taken over the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park for the weekend.

There is a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fair now underway for younger comics fans.

The event provides “hands-on” learning opportunities for students.

A photo illustration of Dr. Frankenstein (left) in the 1931 Universal Pictures film "Frankenstein" and Jasmine L. Sadler, aerospace engineer, and CEO of The Steam Collaborative.
Science & Technology
RELATED: Myth-busting scientists bring reality check to Comic-Con
M.G. Perez

A group of female scientists, engineers and artists from around the United States are leading experiments and project-based lessons. They are members of the IF/THEN Ambassador program

“There is a lot of art in the sciences and vice versa. So Comic-Con is all about the popular arts. But we wouldn’t have those popular arts without the science, technology and engineering behind it," said Samantha Wynns, conservation biologist and science educator with Cabrillo National Monument.

Children can participate in experiments such as powering technology with fruit, mini-excavations, searching for wildlife with radio signals, coding robots and learning about earthquake magnitude using spaghetti.

Claire Wang (right) is a high school volunteer for the Cabrillo National Monument. She demonstrates a radio telemetry receiver used to track wildlife while conducting research at the STEAM Fair, Friday, San Diego, Calif., July 21, 2023.
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Claire Wang (right) is a high school volunteer for the Cabrillo National Monument. She demonstrates a radio telemetry receiver used to track wildlife while conducting research at the STEAM Fair, July 21, 2023.
"Science can be complicated, and we want to show kids that it can be really fun," Wynns said. "We let them get their hands dirty, ask questions and invent things on their own."

The STEAM Fair continues at the Comic-Con Museum Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is free and open to any school-age children and their families. No Comic-Con badge is required.

Beata Mierzwa is a molecular biologist who also uses science to create artwork. She is a presenter at the STEAM Fair, this weekend, at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park, San Diego, Calif., July 21, 2023.
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Beata Mierzwa is a molecular biologist who also uses science to create artwork. She is a presenter at the STEAM Fair, at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park, July 21, 2023.

