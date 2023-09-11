Give Now
collage of several public artworks across San Diego.
Public Arts
There are more than 800 pieces of public art in the city of San Diego, and hundreds more across the rest of San Diego County. The region received more than $10 million in state and federal grants for public art in the last five years.
tiny slivers of shimmery, translucent film are cut and arranged into a looped pattern, sticking out from the wall. The shadows have dozens of different colors as the light hits the film. The art is by San Diego artist Kaori Fukuyama and is designed to suggest the patterns of starlings in flight.
Courtesy of the artist
"Undercurrent" is a 2023 work of art by San Diego artist Kaori Fukuyama, shown installed at the City College Art Gallery. The work — a version of which is also installed in the San Diego International Airport's public art program — is inspired by the phenomenal movements of a group of starlings in flight, or a "murmuration."

Artist Kaori Fukuyama's light, space and starlings

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Calendar Editor and Producer
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published September 11, 2023 at 2:19 PM PDT

In her sunny Rolando studio, Kaori Fukuyama cuts and arranges tiny slivers of dichroic film, jutting hundreds of pieces out from the wall in patterns that twist and loop.

She works with mostly clear plastics, acrylics and films that refract and transform light.

Fukuyama’s work is informed by the influential California Light and Space movement artists of the 1960s, like Peter Alexander or San Diego's own Robert Irwin.

Her first work of public art was on the outside of the small-format Target store in North Park, which opened in 2019. There, Fukuyama used large, translucent polycarbonate discs in a rainbow of colors that protrude from the wall in a massive wave. The pieces cast colorful shadows above pedestrians' heads as they walk near the intersection of University Avenue and Ray Street.

Wave of Change by Kaori Fukuyama.
Kaori Fukuyama
Wave of Change by Kaori Fukuyama.

Since her first public project with Target, Fukuyama has completed a handful of other public art projects, including at the Southeastern Live Well Center, the Rolando Library, the Jacobs Center and now, the San Diego International Airport.

"Honestly, I feel very fortunate that my first public art client was the private corporation," Fukuyama said. "In many ways, I'm learning now (while) working on a civic project, that there's a lot more flexibility with the private corporation — when it comes to especially budget."

Artist Kaori Fukuyama is shown in her Rolando studio on Aug. 14, 2023. The studio has bright blue French doors, and Kaori stands between them. She has short black hair and wears a paint-splattered, beige-colored apron. Behind her are works in progress and schematic drawings of many of her previous works.
Julia Dixon Evans
Artist Kaori Fukuyama is shown in her Rolando studio on Aug. 14, 2023.

Back in the studio, Fukuyama narrates her process as she assembles her new work of art with dichroic film.

"I make an incision, and then just stick this in here … I find my process very boring," she said, laughing.

It is fascinating to watch her work. Even in progress, shadows scatter brilliantly in countless directions and countless colors.

"Undercurrent" by Kaori Fukuyama is shown in-progress in her San Diego studio in an Aug. 14 photo.
Julia Dixon Evans
"Undercurrent" by Kaori Fukuyama is shown in-progress in her San Diego studio in an Aug. 14 photo.

For this piece, Fukuyama was inspired by the movements of a group of starlings, or a "murmuration." Each bird communicates only with its seven closest neighbors, but somehow thousands of birds move flawlessly in intricate patterns.

For Fukuyama, the tumult of the last few years led her to connect the starlings' mumurations to community and humanity.

"We feel very overwhelmed, but just kind of focusing on your neighbors, your friends and your family and starting small, and that would create this ripple effect," Fukuyama said.

A murmuration of starlings is seen in the sky as the sunset sets above Gretna, Scotland, Sunday Nov. 6, 2011. The flocks of starlings wheel and turn in beautiful aerobatic displays across the early evening sky.
Scott Heppell
/
Associated Press
A murmuration of starlings is seen in the sky as the sunset sets above Gretna, Scotland, Sunday Nov. 6, 2011. The flocks of starlings wheel and turn in beautiful aerobatic displays across the early evening sky.

The new piece, "Undercurrent," will be on view at City College Art Gallery through Sept. 30.

"Undercurrent" is a revision of an installation currently on view at the San Diego International airport in a glass case before Checkpoint 6 — the airport's primary security line in Terminal 2. The work, "Farverig Sol," is one of a few pieces installed in the pre-security zones in the airport.

Spotlights shine upwards on a brightly colored wall sculpture consisting of hundreds of tiny pieces of plastic film shaped in a looping, twisting pattern like starlings in flight. The shadows are also colored as the light is refracted and transformed.
San Diego International Airport
Artist Kaori Fukuyama's work is shown installed at the San Diego International Airport in an undated photo.

The protective glass affects how light hits the pieces of film. Daniel Dennert is curator of the temporary exhibits at the airport and said, because of this, Fukuyama's piece is best viewed when it's dark out, either late in the evening, or first thing. But you may likely find yourself at the airport at just the right time.

"The San Diego International Airport has a curfew that doesn't allow planes to take off until a certain time in the morning. So because of that, there's actually a rush of passengers who are coming through the terminal in the very early morning," Dennert said.

That pre-dawn rush? Just like starlings.

Spaces like San Diego International Airport and corporations like Target are privately operated, but the public nature of the art pieces exists in meeting San Diegans where they are, rather than relying on people to step into a museum or gallery. Dennert said the presence of art in a highly public space like the airport is important because it's unexpected and catches them in a moment of transition.

"People have different reasons (why) they're here, but they are all in a place of transformation," Dennert said. "No one is at an airport just because it's a fun place to be. Usually there is a big event that might be happening in their personal life."

Fukuyama is working in the San Diego International Airport's art mentorship program, "Under the Wing" to develop a future large-scale work in the new Terminal 1.

Fukuyama appreciates the large, site-specific opportunities public art offers, which enable her to explore bigger ideas and concepts in her work, and it's a way to add beauty to a place or community.

She also considers it a form of arts education for the passersby. Growing up in Japan, fine art was part of her education in a tangible way, and she said in the United States, it takes parents who have the resources and willingness to go out of their way to expose their kids to art.

"(Art) is not always available to everyone, so I feel like it's my way of contributing to art education, in my own way, by exposing everyone to visual art," Fukuyama said. "Public art is the most democratic form of art."

A similar version of her airport work without a glass barrier is on view at City College Art Gallery through Sept. 30.

Tags

Arts & Culture Visual ArtsTourismTransportationSan Diego
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
