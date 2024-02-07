San Diego weekend arts events: Guadalupe Vidal, Nee Commission, Blacktronika and more

Phil Beaumont / ICE Gallery Detail of a still from Phil Beaumont's projection installation, "Hotel Furano," which opens at ICE Gallery on Feb. 10, 2024.

Top picks

Barrio Art Crawl: Guadalupe Vidal, Phil Beaumont, John Millei, Evan Apodaca, Ms. Magic

Visual art

Bread and Salt in Barrio Logan is back at it for their monthly contribution to Barrio Art Crawl, featuring a new projection installation from artist and musician Phil Beaumont: Furano Hotel, a two-part exhibition from John Millei at Quint ONE and Best Practice, and the opening of Guadalupe Vidal's exhibition in the main gallery.

Ensenada artist Guadalupe Vidal 's work is architectural, often using engraved clay bricks and other constructions to form sculptures and installations.

Evan Apodaca's exhibition, "The Secret City" will close later this month, so this is its final Art Crawl.

The heart of the Barrio Art Crawl can be found at the crawl's new official headquarters at 2113 Logan Ave. A few doors down, artist Ms. Magic will hold a solo exhibition of her film photography at 2185 Logan Ave.

Details: Event link. Bread and Salt's reception is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

La Jolla Symphony and Chorus: 'A Broken Hallelujah'

Music, Classical

The La Jolla Symphony brings back Music Director Emeritus Steven Schick for the premiere of the Nee Commission by composer Nasim Khorassani. The Nee Commission is named after former artistic director and conductor Thomas Nee, who led the symphony for over 30 years.

Also performed will be Toru Takemitsu's 1990 concerto, "From Me Flows What You Call Time," which will feature the percussion ensemble Red Fish Blue Fish alongside the orchestra. Niloufar Nourbakhsh's "Veiled" and Igor Stravinsky's "Le Sacre du printemps" round out the concert.

Details: Event link. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. $20-$43.

Courtesy of the artist / KPBS Port of Entry The artist Panca is shown in an undated photo with one of her murals.

Panca: Solo Exhibition

Visual art

The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center will open an exhibit of works by Paola Villaseñor, the artist known as Panca. Panca's signature characters and adornments combine with bold shapes, lines and colors in her wall works and murals. The opening reception is also a birthday celebration for Panca.

Details: Event link. 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. On view through Feb. 29. Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center, 1960 National Ave., Barrio Logan. Free (RSVP recommended).

The Old Globe Playwright Karen Zacarías is shown in an undated photo.

'Age of Innocence'

Theater

Playwright Karen Zacarías was commissioned by The Old Globe to adapt "The Age of Innocence," a 1920 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Edith Wharton. Set in New York City's Gilded Age of the late 1800s, it follows an upper-class love triangle between a man, Newland Archer, his betrothed, May Welland, and her free spirited, outsider cousin Ellen Olenska.

Zacarías' playwriting credits also include her 2008 adaptation of Julia Alvarez's "How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents," 2015's "Destiny of Desire," which was recently on stage at The Old Globe, and 2019's "Native Gardens."

Details: Event link. Previews: Feb. 8-14. On stage Feb. 15 through Mar. 10. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $35+.

Oriana Poindexter / Birch Aquarium at Scripps A kelp cyanotype by artist Oriana Poindexter is shown, from the exhibit "Hold Fast," opening Feb. 8, 2024 at Birch Aquarium.

'Hold Fast'

Visual Art, Kids

Do you feel like you're seeing a lot of kelp art lately? This continuation of a major two-part exhibition project involving artist Oriana Poindexter (and more) is probably why. The first part, which opened at UC San Diego's Geisel Library last month, featured kelp-based works curated by Poindexter, including a few vintage kelp pressings from the Scripps sisters. The main show, though, will be on view all spring and summer at the Birch Aquarium. Poindexter's immersive kelp art cyanotypes and Dwight Hwang's gyotaku (fish) prints will be shown alongside kelp forest mapping from Scripps Oceanography scientists, beautifully merging science and art to explore the climate risks posed to local giant kelp forests.

This month is Museum Month, and Birch Aquarium has an offer for 50% off admission. Note that a reservation must be made with the code "MuseumMonth24," and a digital or printed Museum Month pass must also be shown at the entrance.

Details: Event link. On view Feb. 8 through Sept. 30. Birch Aquarium at Scripps, 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. Included with general admission ($19.95-$24.95).

'Blacktronika: Back to Source'

Music

UC San Diego presents an evening of sounds that merge traditional West African dance and instrumentation with Blacktronika and Black futurism music, like Detroit techno, funk and Chicago house music. From 7-7:45 p.m., there's a "sound bath" featuring the kora and electronic music, and from 8-10 p.m., Professor King Britt will deliver a dance party with more music.

Details: Event link. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. Free ( RSVP required ).

Margaret Noble "Wax and Bones" sculpture by Margaret Noble.

'Dark Loops'

Visual Art

Mesa College Art Gallery opens a solo exhibition of immersive installations by artist Margaret Noble. "Dark Loops" explores the intersection of nature and technology. One intriguing work is a sparkling mesh "animal" spinning on a rotisserie.

Parking is free and easy during the opening receptions at Mesa College Art Gallery exhibitions. To visit during normal gallery hours, $1-per-hour parking is available right outside the gallery in Lot 1 using kiosk machines or a smartphone.

Details: Reception: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. On view Feb. 5-29. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Mesa College Art Gallery, FA103, 7250 Mesa College Dr., Linda Vista. Free. More info.

More arts and culture weekend events

Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk | Visual art, Music

Every second Saturday, galleries and art spaces in Escondido, including Esco Alley Art, the San Diego Children's Discovery Museum, Patio Playhouse, California Center for Arts and more open up to celebrate the city's arts scene. Two standout events to note: " Opposites " by Divergence Art Collective at Distinction Gallery, from 6-10 p.m. and extended hours at The Photographer's Eye to see Alanna Airitam's " New Histories " exhibit from 4-7 p.m. Event link . Multiple locations. Free.

Isidore String Quartet | Music, Classical

This award-winning New York City-based ensemble will perform works by Mozart, Billy Childs and Felix Mendelssohn, presented by ArtPower. Event link . 7:30 p.m. at The Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. $50-$65.

Human Rights Watch Film Festival | Film, Virtual

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival continues in virtual mode for one more weekend. If you missed the in-person screenings at MOPA last week, you can still stream any or all of the festival picks digitally, including "Seven Winters in Tehran," "Si Pudiera Quedarme (If I Could Stay)," "Bad Press" and more. Event link. Stream through Feb. 10. $9-$30.

Kara Greenwell: 'Seen But Not Heard' | Visual art

Local artist Kara Greenwell opens her solo exhibition of abstract and mixed media paintings that tell feminist stories. Event link. On view Feb. 10-24. Opening reception is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. F1VE Art Studio and Gallery, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Liberty Station. Free.

San Diego Civic Dance Arts: 'Collage 2024: Connected' | Dance

The annual showcase from the City of San Diego Parks and Rec Department's Civic Dance Arts brings together contemporary, jazz, tap, hip-hop and more, including musical theater dance performances. Event link. Through Feb. 17. 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Pl., Balboa Park. $15-$20.

'Order/Disorder: Belonging in Nature' | Visual art

La Jolla Historical Society's newest exhibit features five artists from the border region, Annalise Neil, Britton Neubacher, Kline Swonger, Oscar Romo and Courtney Mattison, to show a wide range of works that look at the natural habitats of La Jolla. Event link. Opening reception is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. On view Feb. 10 through May 26. Wisteria Cottage at La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free.