San Diego weekend arts events: Tarrah Aroonsakool, SD Theatre Month and more

If you want more time to plan, get the KPBS/Arts Newsletter in your inbox every Thursday to see event picks for the weeks ahead.

Visual art | San Diego artist Tarrah Aroonsakool will install an interactive, immersive maze in the Athenaeum Art Center space in Bread and Salt, using textiles and found objects woven and scrambled into a mass of nearly-sheer white tissue. It's a comment on assimilation among Asian Americans — with themes of interconnectedness, the American Dream, racism and more. Aroonsakool's work is beautiful, layered and rich with meaning and visual complexity. The exhibit's opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. next Saturday, Mar. 9, as part of the Barrio Art Crawl festivities at Bread and Salt, but the show officially opens this weekend.

Details: Event link . On view March 2 through May 3. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours every second Saturday. Athenaeum Art Center, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

San Diego Theatre Month

Theater, Dance, Comedy, Music | The San Diego Performing Arts League launched what is now San Diego Theatre Month in 2016. It began as just a week, but now it lasts March 1-31, with discount tickets available for dozens of performances.

"We looked at this robust theater scene that San Diego has and thought, OK, how can we get more people to discover what's in their backyard," said Jay Henslee, board president for the San Diego Performing Arts League. "It really is a way to highlight that, and also to create accessibility, because we don't want the price of theater to be a hindrance for people to experience that magic of live performance."

Available shows include comedy at Mockingbird Improv and National Comedy Theatre; "Puffs" at San Diego Junior Theatre; "Clyde's" at Moxie Theatre; "How I Learned To Drive" by Backyard Renaissance Theatre; "Motown: The Groove That Changed America" at CCAE Theatricals; "Tartuffe" at North Coast Repertory Theatre; "An American in Paris" by City Ballet; "Disney's Aladdin" at Broadway San Diego (April dates); "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" at Cygnet Theatre (April dates) and more.

Daren Scott / Moxie Theatre Cast members from Moxie Theatre's production of "Clyde's" are shown in an undated production photo.

Henslee said that the last four years have been rough for the performing arts, and the biggest "elephant in the room" is getting audiences back into performance halls and event spaces.

"There's something really special about live performance — and whether you're going to see ballet, you're going to see a stand-up comedian, or you're going to the theater, you can't replicate that experience of being there live," Henslee said.

San Diego Theatre Month discounts are available for certain shows by entering the provided discount code. Some shows are free, including select options at Mockingbird Improv and Coronado Theatre's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Details: Performance dates, times and venues vary. Find the list of participating shows here , then use the code SDTM2024 when checking out. $0-$45.

Daniel Hicks: 'Process/Material'

Visual art | Artist Daniel Hicks' work is sparse and architectural, with wall-hung works created as assemblages of found materials. The color palate in the series features light wood, white, and thin, linear pops of red and yellow. Geometric and sharp at first glance, a softness comes through in the grainy, blurred gray designs partially visible in the frames.

Daniel Hicks Two works by Daniel Hicks are shown side-by-side. Hicks' work will be on view at Thumbprint Gallery Mar. 1-30, 2024.

Details: Event link. Opens with a reception 4-9 p.m. Friday, March 1. On view through Mar. 30. Gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Thumbprint Gallery, 920 Kline St., La Jolla. Free.

Las Migas

Music, Dance | The all-female Latin quartet Las Migas formed in Barcelona in 2004. Since then, membership has changed throughout the years, but the essence of Las Migas is vibrant, skillful performances of rich, traditional flamenco sounds.

Performances combine Latin, flamenco and crossover pop elements in the music with dance — thanks to the talents of lead singer Carolina Fernández "La Chispa."

Details: Event link . 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego. $33-$38.

Penguin Random House The book cover for Fallon Ballard's novel "Right on Cue" is shown.

Fallon Ballard: 'Right on Cue' Book Launch

Books, Romance | Southern California romance author Fallon Ballard is out with a new book, "Right on Cue," which is about a former actress faced with revisiting both her old career and the one man she credits with ruining it in the first place. Ballard will be joined at Meet Cute by author Susan Lee.

Details: Event link. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Meet Cute Bookshop, 4048 30th St., North Park. Free ( RSVP suggested).

Greater San Diego Music Coterie: 'For Youth'

Music, Classical, Family | This performance features kid-friendly favorites like Kabalevsky's "Violin Concerto," Brahms' "Lullaby" and Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite." The Greater San Diego Music Coterie is an organization of several volunteer-based orchestra and choral groups, founded and directed by Dr. Angela Yeung.

Details: Event link . 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. St. Bart's Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Rd., Poway. Free (donation-based).

Lauren Lee McCarthy: Bodily Autonomy and Graduate Open Studios

Visual art, Performance art | Artist Lauren Lee McCarthy's two-part installation explores ideas of biosurveillance in curious, unsettling ways. First is a performance video work that imagines a remote-controlled surrogate mother, and the second is a "saliva bar." My scrolling screeched to a halt when I first saw that title. It's a deeply thoughtful look at biological data privacy, and yes, it involves making saliva donations and exchanges. Read the FAQ here .

Carla Schleiffer Artist Lauren Lee McCarthy's "Saliva Bar" installation, shown in an undated previous event, will be on view at UC San Diego's Mandeville Art Gallery March 2 through May 25, 2024. The "Saliva Bar" is activated from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday during the exhibition's run.

The exhibition opening coincides with the UC San Diego Graduate Open Studios, a short walk across campus.

Details: Event link. Reception is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 2. ("Saliva Bar" is activated by the artist from 2-4 p.m.) Mandeville Art Gallery, 9390 Mandeville Ln., UC San Diego. Free.

More arts and culture events this weekend

'The Crow Show' | Visual art

The 10th annual "The Crow Show" is the result of a nationwide call for artistic creations of or relating to the simultaneously mythical, mysterious and mundane crow. Event link . On view Mar. 1-30. The Studio Door, 3867 4th Ave., Hillcrest. Free.

Lawrence Brownlee| Music

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee performs an extensive set of contemporary and classical vocal works at La Jolla Music Society in a co-production with San Diego Opera. Composers include Carlos Simon, Jasmine Barnes, Verdi, Marx and more. Event link . 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 2. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $56+.

Le Salon de Musiques: 'Masterpieces by Grieg, Moszkowski' | Music, Classical

This intimate chamber music experience combines a musicologist lecture, a high tea buffet and a performance of small ensemble works: Moszkowski's "Suite for Two Violins and Piano in G," and Grieg's "String Quartet No. 1 in G Minor" and "Piano Concerto in A Minor." Event link . 4 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 3. La Jolla Woman's Club, 7791 Draper Ave., La Jolla. $45+.

Cardiff Farmer's Market First Anniversary: Ada Harris Wildcat Band | Music, Food, Family

The Ada Harris Wildcat Band sounds like an old-timey swing group, but — even better? — it's local 4th-6th graders playing band favorites. The wholesome crew will perform throughout the day to celebrate the first anniversary of the Cardiff Farmer's Market. Event link . MiraCosta College San Elijo Campus, 3333 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. Free.

First Sunday Concert with Peter Sprague Trio | Music, Jazz, Blues

This free performance features guitarist Peter Sprague, pianist Danny Green and bassist Mack Leighton performing jazz, pop, Latin, blues and more. Event link . 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 3. Encinitas Library. 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas. Free.