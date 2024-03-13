San Diego weekend arts events: Wild photography, French farce and ballet

Top picks

Christina McFaul: 'Sanctuary in the Wild'

Visual art, Photography | Photographer Christina McFaul will launch her new, limited-edition art book, "Sanctuary in the Wild" with an exhibition at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas, featuring life-size prints of McFaul's stunning photography, plus work by young artists she's mentored. McFaul's book and the exhibit focuses on black and white images of her sons in nature during an extended visit to Costa Rica. In one photo, one of her children is floating in a small body of water, surrounded by leafy palms.

For more arts events or to submit your own, visit the KPBS/Arts Calendar . If you want more time to plan, get the KPBS/Arts Newsletter in your inbox every Thursday to see event picks for the weeks ahead.

"That is actually the first image that I made where I saw something different in my son. We live a very busy life full of sports and activities and play dates, and when we arrived there and he went in this pool, which is a natural hot spring, something washed over him that was this complete stillness, and I don't think I've ever seen that in him before," McFaul said. "That image is very dear to me. That's where I began. Making photos with more of an intention to capture those moments where they were lost."

McFaul's photography seems timeless — these could be children of any era existing outdoors in a wild space — but there's also an undercurrent that's intensely momentary and fleeting and right now, especially when modern children are faced with both a reality of diminishing nature.

The exhibition is on view for one night only, though McFaul's book can be purchased online.

Details: Event link. 5-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas. Free.

Courtesy of City Ballet A ballet dancer from City Ballet's production of "An American in Paris" is shown in an undated photo.

City Ballet: 'An American in Paris'

Dance, Ballet | San Diego City Ballet's production of "An American in Paris" features a new ballet work about the American fashion designer Claire McCardell, who set off alone to make a name for herself in Paris. It's set to the music of George Gershwin's "An American in Paris," and choreographed by City Ballet's Geoffrey Gonzalez.

This production also includes co-founder Elizabeth Wistrich's new choreography set to the mesmerizing music of Ravel's "Bolero," and the company's premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's 2002 work "Morphoses." Performances begin this weekend in San Diego and conclude on March 27 in Escondido.

Details: Event link. 8 p.m. March 16 and 2 p.m. March 17 at Balboa Theatre, 868 4th Ave, downtown. 7:30 p.m. March 27 at California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $45+ with San Diego Theatre Month discount code "SDTM24".

'Pieces of Us'

Dance, Contemporary dance, Music | Rescheduled from last year, San Diego Dance Theater's "Pieces of Us" production is finally on stage, featuring choreography by Kim Epifano, Randé Dorn, Jean Isaacs, and Terry Wilson. The dances explore what divides and what brings people together. Terry Wilson's "A Quiet Place" is about two individuals who grow in a relationship together, set to a composition by Olafur Arnalds, performed live by violinist Kristopher Apple and pianist Steve Baker. Kim Epifano's Trolley Dances work, "Who You Are, Where You Are" will be adapted for the indoor space. And SDDT founder Jean Isaacs' "Partita for Six Dances" is set to Caroline Shaw's mesmerizing piece of music, "Partita for 8 Voices."

<a href="https://roomfulofteeth.bandcamp.com/album/partita-for-8-voices-caroline-shaw" data-cms-ai="0">Partita for 8 Voices (Caroline Shaw) by Roomful of Teeth</a>

Details: Event link . 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Rd., Bldg. 176, Liberty Station. $20-$30.

San Diego Master Chorale Honor Choir Concert

Music Classical | The Honor Choir features talented students from around San Diego County, and they'll perform with the San Diego Master Chorale under the direction of guest conductor Brian Lustig. They'll perform work by Handel, Tom Petty, and two unique adaptations of Arthur O'Shaughnessy's poem " Ode ," or "We are The Music Makers."

Details: Event link. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio S, Mission Valley. $0-$15.

Aaron Rumley / North Coast Repertory Theatre Members of the cast of North Coast Rep's production of "Tartuffe" are shown in an undated photo. Bruce Turk as Tartuffe is shown kneeling at the front right.

Molière's 'Tartuffe'

Theater | North Coast Repertory's adaptation of 17th-century French playwright Moliére's "Tartuffe," is delightful — with rich and comedic physical acting and an engrossing lightness, despite the story's almost-400-year-old age. Even Richard Wilbur's English verse translation is about 60 years old. The digs and quips feel like something that could just as easily pop up in a Reddit thread instead of French farce.

The story follows a wealthy aristocratic family as they try to shake their patriarch from the spell of the fraudulent Tartuffe, who poses (with exaggerated piety) as a religious man. The production's humor is anchored by a thoroughly absurd performance from actor Bruce Turk as Tartuffe.

Details: Event link . On stage through April 7. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Ste. D, Solana Beach. $79-$84, or $45 with San Diego Theatre Month code "SDTM24".

San Diego Latino Film Festival

Film, Music, Food | The 31st annual San Diego Latino Film Festival is back with 10 days of films and events celebrating Latino/a/x art, culture and cinema at AMC Mission Valley, Digital Gym Cinema and UC San Diego Park and Market. For the full schedule, go here , and watch for KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando's coverage here .

Details: Event link . Runs March 14-24. Various locations. Ticket passes begin at 5 tickets for $50. $12 general admission tickets.

More arts and culture events

Chelsea Clinton and Atia Abawi: 'She Persisted' | Books

Seats are sold out for this literary event, but you can still grab a standing-room-only ticket. Author (and former First Daughter) Chelsea Clinton, who spearheaded the "She Persisted" series of books, will speak with Atia Abawi, author of the "She Persisted: Sally Ride" book. Tickets require a book purchase. Event link . 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. $14.99+.

Gilbert Castellanos: Grand Social | Music, Jazz

Local jazz icon Gilbert Castellanos will perform a series of standards, Latin jazz hits and his own original work from his recent (fantastic) album," Espérame en el Cielo ." Grand Social events at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar have a casual, garden-party feel, so bring a blanket or get there with enough time to grab one of their fire pits or tables. Event link . 6 p.m. Friday, March 15. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Ct., Del Mar Mesa. Free, but food/drink purchase is required.

Oolong Gallery: 'LEUCADIA' | Visual art

Encinitas-based Oolong Gallery will launch a two-site exhibition with a garden art party this weekend. At both The Brown Studio/SOTA and Oolong's Second St. exhibition space, you'll find art by dozens of notable artists, including Mark Chamness, Kaori Fukuyama, Philipp S. Rittermann, Christian Garcia-Olivo, Lizzie Zelter, Victoria Fu, Matt Rich, Leslye Villaseñor and more. Event link . On view through April 20. Garden party is 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The Brown Studio/SOTA, 1144 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas. Free.

Susan Straight Author Talk: 'Mecca' | Books

Susan Straight's bestselling book "Mecca" follows an Indigenous, Mexican Southern California highway patrolman contending with his own traumatic past and the wildfire season that both seem to chase him. Event link . 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4190 Front St., Hillcrest. Free/RSVP required.

'Charlotte's Web' and Animal Encounter | Theater, Family

Poway OnStage presents their bluegrass-tinged production of "Charlotte's Web," on stage one afternoon only — with a special twist. The 4H Club of Poway will be on hand with some animals before the show, bringing to life the beloved barnyard characters of E.B. White's classic story. Event link . Animal encounter: 1 p.m., Show: 2 p.m, Sunday, March 17. Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Rd., Poway. $10-$35.