Arts & Culture

Celebrate culture and cuisine: What to expect at San Diego's Pacific Islander Festival

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:25 PM PDT
The Taupou Samoa Polynesian Dance Revue performs at the Pacific Islander Festival in 2023.
Courtesy of JoAnn Fields
The Taupou Samoa Polynesian Dance Revue performs at the Pacific Islander Festival in 2023.

This weekend, the annual Pacific Islander Festival returns for the 30th anniversary celebration.

Why it matters

JoAnn Fields, director of the Pacific Islander Festival Association board, explained San Diego County is home to one of the largest Chamorro, Samoan and Native Hawaiian communities on the mainland.

She also said the festival provides a venue to share authentic Pasifika — or Pacific Islander — food, cultural dance, art and wares.

“More importantly it’s a venue to celebrate with our neighbors contributions and achievements made by Pasifika leaders and communities,” Fields added.

What to expect

Attendees at the free family friendly event will be treated to foods and crafts from vendors who have traveled from Guam, New Zealand, Samoa and Hawaii to sell their wares such as artwork, textiles and jewelry.

Fields said she looks forward to the historical and cultural aspects of the festival.

“The cultural village is a great opportunity to learn history, hear stories from our elders, and watch live demonstrations for multi-generations to enjoy,” Fields said.

Since its first celebration in 1995, the event has attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees.

The festival takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 21-22 at the Ski Beach in San Diego.

Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
More News