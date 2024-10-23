San Diego weekend arts events: Ghosts, breath and a book fair

Top picks| Live music picks | More art and culture weekend events

The Rosin Box Project: 'Ghost Light Masquerade'

Dance, Contemporary, Ballet | Each year, contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project adds a touch of mystique to its Halloween-themed "Ghost Light Masquerade" performance series. Centered on choreography by founder Carly Topazio and company dancer/choreographer Bethany Green, the project is inspired by the history of superstitions and hauntings in the theatrical world. Theaters traditionally left a single light bulb lit on the stage overnight to fend off ghosts and hauntings.

The Rosin Box Project has a knack for inventive, highly narrative dance programs featuring whimsical choreography and powerful, immersive sets. For "Ghost Light," the space is designed as a "promenade" performance, meaning guests can wander between distinct sets and explore each mini stage. Limited seating is available, and audiences are encouraged to join the fun by wearing masquerade masks or even dancing.

Details : Oct. 24-30. 7 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday; and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Soap Factory, 2995 Commercial St., Logan Heights. $65.87.

Jan Strempel / Studio Jeppe Hein A previous installment of Jeppe Hein's "Breathe With Me" is shown in a 2019 photo in New York's Central Park.

'Breathe With Me'

Visual art, Meditation | UC San Diego's Stuart Collection will host its first temporary, public program, featuring an immersive, interactive work of art that prioritizes community participation — and won't be a permanent piece in the campus public art collection.

Denmark-born, Berlin-based artist Jeppe Hein will bring his collective and meditative art project, "Breathe With Me," to the Epstein Family Amphitheater. Participants can pick up a paintbrush and paint a vertical line of blue as they exhale. The resulting collection of blue lines will be a blend of visual art and communal breathwork.

On Saturday, Hein will be joined by actress Laura Linney (“Ozark,” “The Big C”) for an on-stage conversation about mental health, mindfulness and art. The discussion and each day's painting sessions are free and open to the general public. Reservations are recommended .

Details: Oct. 24-26. Painting sessions are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The conversation is 7 p.m. Saturday. Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Lane, UC San Diego. Free.

Author María Dolores Águila is pictured with her book, "Barrio Rising: The Protest That Built Chicano Park," in this undated photo.

North Park Book Fair

Books, Poetry, Family | The North Park Book Fair is back! This free event includes book sales from all your favorite local bookstores, author and poet readings and signings, kid-friendly story times, live music and food. Vendors will include artists, small presses, literary organizations, creators, comic book artists and more.

You can also meet the One Book, One San Diego children’s author María Dolores Águila, who will read from "Barrio Rising" and sign books from 10:45 a.m. until noon.

Details : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. North Park Way and 30th Street, North Park. Free.



'Night of the Living Dead' Live Re-Score with Morricone Youth

Film, Music, Halloween | Watch George Romero's iconic horror film "Night of the Living Dead" with a live "re-score" by New York-based band Morricone Youth. The band composes new music for existing films while weaving in portions of the original score.

Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" is a landmark entry in the zombie genre, centering on a group trapped in a farmhouse while zombies swarm outside. The 1968 film did not have an original soundtrack of its own, instead using tracks from prior films.

Special guests Montalban Quintet will also perform.

Details : 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Panama 66, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. $33.85.

Rich Soublet II / The Old Globe A performer is shown in an undated photo at a previous AXIS: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration.

'AXIS: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration'

Theater, Dance, Music, Visual art | The Old Globe's community arts engagement program, AXIS, will host a Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead celebration. The event will feature Aztec dance, live music, puppets, a CoLAB play written by members of the community in San Ysidro and visual art by Natalie Gonzalez. There will also be hands-on workshops in puppetry and drumming.

Details : 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Old Globe's Copley Plaza, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Free.



'Haunted House 3: The Castle'

Visual art, Halloween | This "experimental" Halloween event is definitely more haunted house than art show, but it features work from dozens of local visual, sound and performance artists influenced by spooky folklore, history and design. Highlights include a makeshift vintage movie theater looping horror movies and a Pop Art-style castle installation. It promises to be immersive, fascinating and maybe a little scary.

Details : 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-26. Bread & Salt Brick Room, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.



San Diego Junior Theatre: 'The Addams Family'

Theater, Family | The talented youth of San Diego Junior Theatre bring this seasonal classic to the stage. The story follows the Addams family as they grapple with Wednesday's romance with a positively normal young man and attempt to host an equally normal dinner party.

Details : On stage Oct. 25 through Nov. 10. Showtimes this weekend are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park. $18-$20.



'Bach Collegium: Bach 52'

Music, Classical | Under the direction of Ruben Valenzuela, Bach Collegium San Diego will perform a series of baroque works by Bach and his contemporary Christoph Graupner. The ensemble, performing on historically appropriate instruments, will be joined by tenor soloist Nicholas Phan.

Details : 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. $30-$60.

