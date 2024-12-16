7 must-see 2024 movies that stole our hearts

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

This year brought a rich variety of cinematic experiences, from films that whisked us away, to magical worlds to stories that made us laugh, cry and reflect. Our staff picks span a wide range of genres and themes, showcasing the creativity and storytelling that defined 2024.



'Babes' and 'My Old Ass'

My two favorite films of the year were "My Old Ass" and "Babes." Both comedies feature relatable, fully fleshed-out female leads, thanks to the women behind the camera — both are written and directed by women.

"My Old Ass,” starring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza follows Elliot (Stella) during her last days at home before leaving for college. She stumbles on a way to meet her future self (Plaza), who tries unsuccessfully to steer and advise her stubborn younger self.

"Babes," starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau, is about two friends navigating pregnancy and motherhood in opposite ways, while also attempting to maintain their friendship. — Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

'Conclave'

"Conclave" was an unexpected hit for me! It follows the selection of a new pope, and I was fully living for the drama. It felt almost like a reality show set in the Vatican but also struck a melancholic tone — exactly what I hoped for in the best way. The film is impeccably acted and beautifully shot. While "Challengers" is still at the top of my list, I highly recommend “Conclave” for anyone seeking something soul-stirring, with occasional moments of silliness. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition Producer

"Conclave" is streaming on Peacock and Apple TV.

'Dune: Part Two'

As a musician and sound-designer, I can’t get over the sound of the "Dune" sequel. (Which is why it pains me to see people watching it with cheap earbuds on a noisy plane — but that’s another story.) Hans Zimmer’s score features instruments he invented, including some made with PVC pipes, as well as chanting in a fictional language. It is all arguably more beautiful and otherworldly than Arrakis itself. — Anthony Wallace, Arts Podcast Producer

'Megalopolis'

So "Megalopolis" is not the best film of the year, but it’s the one that brought me the greatest joy and inspiration. Francis Ford Coppola, along with Martin Scorsese and George Lucas, were the filmmakers who had the greatest impact on me as a teenager contemplating making movies. They were young, they went to film school and they were making amazing films in the '70s. Coppola is now 85, and he hasn’t lost his youthful passion or rebellion. He is still swinging for the fences and still risking everything — even selling a winery — to make exactly the film he wanted. "Megalopolis" is flawed and a glorious mess, but every frame is filled with passion and creativity. I love the film because I love Coppola and his passion for just trying something new, challenging himself and the audience. I can't fathom how anyone who truly loves cinema cannot like this film. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

"Megalopolis" is streaming on Prime Video.

'Wicked'

As a lover of musicals, one of my favorite films this year was "Wicked." It was so magical — from the costumes to the sets, everything completely immersed me in the world of Oz. The performances were amazing, the music was fantastic, and multiple times I got chills from the sheer power of Cynthia Erivo's voice. Even if you’re not a fan of musicals, I would recommend this movie as a ray of sunshine to brighten your day. — Victoria Lechon, Lobby Student Assistant

"Wicked" is currently playing in theaters.

'The Wild Robot'

"The Wild Robot" is easily one of the best family movies of 2024 — it’s a wild mix of laughs, heart and stunning visuals. Based on Peter Brown’s book, it follows Roz, a robot stranded on an untamed island, as she fumbles her way into motherhood after adopting a baby gosling. Watching as a mom, I was struck by how beautifully it captures the messy, uncharted territory of parenting. Roz isn’t "programmed" to be a mother, yet her fierce love and sacrifices speak to the universal complexities of parenthood. Lupita Nyong’o brings so much heart to Roz, making her journey deeply moving, and Pedro Pascal’s mischievous fox Fink adds charm. I couldn’t help but tear up — it’s a story that stays with you long after the credits roll. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

"The Wild Robot" is streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.