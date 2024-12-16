15 best TV shows of 2024: What our team binged and loved

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

This year’s TV lineup had something for everyone, from gripping political thrillers to feel-good favorites. Streaming platforms delivered bold new stories, long-awaited seasons and plenty of surprises, while live events like the Paris 2024 Olympics reminded us of TV’s power to inspire and unite. Whether you’re in the mood for laugh-out-loud comedy, edge-of-your-seat drama or a touch of romance, these 15 staff picks showcase the shows that made 2024 a year to remember.



'Bad Sisters'

One of the best shows in recent years, "Bad Sisters," returned this fall with its highly anticipated second season. Created by Sharon Horgan, one of my favorite writers, and based on the Belgian series "Clan," this dark comedy follows a group of irreverent sisters grappling with the fallout of their brother-in-law’s murder. I can’t say more without giving anything away. — Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

"Bad Sisters" Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

'Big Cats 24/7'

Who knew lions and cheetahs could be so dramatic and adorable in the wild? — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager

"Big Cats 24/7" is streaming on PBS.org.

'Bridgerton' (Netflix)

A show I loved this year was "Bridgerton," which released its third season in May. If you need an escape from today's reality or are in the mood for some romance, I’d definitely add "Bridgerton" to your watchlist. It will whisk you away with its beautiful string arrangements and wonderfully elaborate costumes to a period of silly drama and simple love — just as it did for me. — Victoria Lechon, Lobby Student Assistant

"Bridgerton" Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

I’m a big fan of political dramas, and in October, the second season of "The Diplom" on Netflix was released — amazing! I binged the whole season in two days, captivated by the performances, the drama and — of course — the HUGE cliffhanger! If you have a few hours (or days) to spare, you should definitely watch both the first and second seasons. — Victoria Lechon, Lobby Student Assistant

"The Diplomat" Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.

'English Teacher' (FX)

As a former educator, one of my favorite new shows this year was Brian Jordan Alvarez’s "English Teacher." The sitcom follows a gay Latino high school teacher in Austin, Texas, and the unique challenges he and his unconventional colleagues face, from ridiculous parent complaints to students starting a gun club. — Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

"English Teacher" is streaming on Hulu.

'The Great British Baking Show' (Netflix)

Every year, I enjoy watching "The Great British Baking Show." I love nothing more than seeing the bakers’ inspiring creativity, witnessing their camaraderie and discovering a new culinary delight that's "worth the calories." — Claudine Casillas, Special Events & Communications Manager

"The Great British Baking Show" Collections 5-12 are available to stream on Netflix.

'No Gain No Love' (Prime Video)

"No Gain No Love" rises above the sea of new K-dramas this year with its bold storytelling and sharp humor. Shin Min-a absolutely dazzles as Son Hae-yeong, a calculating and confident woman tackling workplace sexism with wit and determination. Kim Young-dae’s Ji-uk balances her fiery personality with a quiet charm that steadily wins you over. The show’s humor ventures into uncharted territory for K-dramas — one hilarious moment involves a sex toy used to fend off a bad guy. Beyond the laughs, the series explores themes like family dynamics and societal expectations with surprising depth. By twisting familiar tropes and delivering a romance full of chemistry, "No Gain No Love" is a breath of fresh air and a feel-good watch that leaves you smiling. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

"No Gain No Love" is streaming on Prime Video.

'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)

"Nobody Wants This" was the romcom I didn't know I needed. The lead characters are confident and comfortable in their own skin. The moments of contention are handled with humor, honesty and communication. Even when they’re a bit extra, they’re likeable and believable. I said to myself more than a couple of times, "Yeah, I would do that." Everybody talks about "the kiss" in "Nobody Wants This," but my standout moment is the joy Sasha feels being home alone with snacks and edibles and ready to watch a movie, only to switch back to Dad mode when his tween daughter comes home suddenly with a boy problem. His creative (and funny) way of handling the situation is relatable. — Heather Milne, Director of Communications and Marketing

"Nobody Wants This" is streaming on Netflix; Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025.

'The Old Man' (FX)

Watch "The Old Man." Just go and watch it. It's about Dan Chase, an off-the-grid CIA agent played by Jeff Bridges, who has to face his past after a near assassination. John Lithgow plays his ex-partner and confidant, sharing a tangled history with Chase. With conspiracy, suspense and constant tension, Season 2 (released in September) is a prime choice for your next binge. — Leslie Gonzalez, Web Producer

"The Old Man" Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Hulu.

2024 Paris Olympics (NBC)

I absolutely loved watching USA Gymnastics (both men and women) compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The highlight: seeing three incredible women of color reach the podium. — Claudine Casillas, Special Events & Communications Manager

The entire 2024 Paris Olympics is available to stream on Peacock.

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

"Only Murders in the Building" was worth watching every week just to see who the next guest star would be. Lots of fun! — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager

"Only Murders in the Building" Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Hulu.

'Say Nothing' (FX)

"Say Nothing" was a devastating but fascinating look at the Irish Republican Army (IRA) during The Troubles, a nationalism-driven crisis in Northern Ireland. It tells the real-life story of sisters Delours and Marian Price and the lengths they — and their comrades — went to for a united Ireland. The series successfully portrays the duality of the IRA: an organization seeking freedom from the U.K.'s reign, yet one capable of delivering unthinkable cruelty, not just to innocent bystanders but to its own people in the name of the cause. — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer

"Say Nothing" is streaming on Hulu.

'Shōgun' (FX)

“Shōgun” is one of 2024’s must-see shows, bringing feudal Japan to life with a rich, layered story. Based on James Clavell’s novel, it blends cultural clash and survival in a way that feels both thrilling and immersive. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai give standout performances — Sanada as a samurai caught in a web of loyalty and betrayal, and Sawai as a resilient woman navigating a patriarchal society. Visually, the show is stunning, with beautiful landscapes and period-perfect details that transport you straight to 17th-century Japan. "Shōgun" redefines what historical dramas can be — riveting, complex and unmissable. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

"Shōgun" is streaming on Hulu; the show has been renewed for a second season.

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

I’m late to the party, but I loved "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV. I watched five seasons in like six weeks. — Parker Edison, Rap Diego Host

All three seasons of "Ted Lasso" is available to stream on Apple TV+.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (FX)

"What We Do in the Shadows"! I would listen to Matt Berry read the phone book (OK, some of you probably don't even know what that means!). He is a treasure and so is this show. Inspired by the mockumentary by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, it’s hilarious, ridiculous, inspired, unexpected and just plain fun. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

"What We Do in the Shadows" Seasons 1-6 are available to streaming on Hulu.