6 concert highlights of 2024: From Tiny Desk stars to punk rockers

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

In 2024, live music proved its power to inspire, energize and connect audiences across genres, from punk-infused alt-rock sets and intimate chamber performances to legendary film-score composers and desert sunset sing-alongs. Our staff reflects on the concerts that defined their year — the ones that moved us and, quite simply, blew us away.



Clairo at The Rady Shell, San Diego, Calif.

Seeing Clairo at the Rady Shell this year was a huge highlight for me! Her new album "Charm" has been my soundtrack this year, and I don't think I'll ever forget seeing some of my favorites from that record like "Nomad" and "Juna" performed live by her incredible band. Of course, she also performed old favorites like "Bags" — I may have ascended after finally witnessing it in person. It also felt like a really intimate, cozy performance, even for a venue as spacious as the Shell! I'm lucky to have been to plenty of amazing shows this year (shoutout SWEAT tour), but Clairo definitely holds a special place in my heart. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition Producer

Fabio Frizzi at Sinwave, Las Vegas, Nev.

Fabio Frizzi! I missed seeing him in San Diego this year (he performed the same night I was hosting a 12-hour horror film marathon), so my friends and I ended up driving to Vegas to catch his last concert. Frizzi is an Italian musician best known for creating the scores to Lucio Fulci's horror films. His concert, "Zombie: Composer's Cut Live," included video of Fulci's film "Zombi 2." Frizzi and his band rocked the house, and I even got to sit through their soundcheck before the show, so it was great to see (and hear) the whole process. His music is amazing because he never delivered a conventional score for the horror films he worked on; there is always surprising beauty, poetry and elegiac tones that elevate the films. This concert was just a joy, and I always love getting an Italian bear hug from Frizzi. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

Jesus Gonzalez and Art of Elan: Downtown Sounds at Union Hall Gallery, San Diego, Calif.

I go to a lot of shows, so I expected this answer to take a lot of soul searching — but there was something unforgettable about this concert featuring local NPR Tiny Desk Contest-fave Jesus Gonzalez and a live chamber ensemble. Art of Elan, a local ensemble organization, brought in Gonzalez and worked on new arrangements of his music, including a few from his forthcoming (and now highly anticipated by me) album. Lucky for us, the videos are online now. I recommend starting with "Forever." — Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter

Mannequin Pussy at The Observatory North Park, San Diego, Calif.

Alternative rock band Mannequin Pussy at the Observatory North Park was exhilarating, fun and inspiring. The band played a tight set with new songs from their 2024 album "I Got Heaven" and fan favorites like "Control" and "Romantic." Their songwriting is dynamic, with some songs veering into hardcore punk, others into alternative rock, and some remaining gentle and soft. Mannequin Pussy isn't afraid to show that they're angry at anti-progressive policies and attitudes. Singer Marisa "Missy" Dabice directed the audience to join her in a primal scream — a reminder that you shouldn't have to bottle up your feelings just because it makes the powers that be uncomfortable. — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer

Mdou Moctar at The Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, Ariz.

Mdou Moctar, a guitarist and songwriter from Niger, has been called "the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara" by the New York Times. The Hendrix part of what he does — bluesy guitar shredding — is familiar and fantastic, but the other half of the Mdou Moctar equation is Tuareg: a Saharan culture and music with hypnotic rhythms rarely heard on this side of the globe. All dressed in traditional flowing robes and head wraps, Mdou Moctar and his band looked ready to face a sandstorm and delivered a performance that was face-melting, danceable, utterly fascinating and unique — but also plain fun. — Anthony Wallace, Arts Podcast Producer

X Ambassadors at Pappy & Harriet's, Pioneertown, Calif.

Oh, man. It has to be when I went to see X Ambassadors perform at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown! The band had just debuted their new album, "Townie," which was both knee-slapping and tear-jerking, alongside hits like "Renegades" and "Unsteady." It was an electric experience in an intimate setting, where I felt part of the performance, soaking in the desert landscape and witnessing a vividly colored sunset. — Leslie Gonzalez, Web Producer