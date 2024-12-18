Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Graphic of "What Made Our Year" is shown here in this undated photo.
What made our year: 2024 KPBS staff picks
An aerial view of the Comic-Con floor on July 25, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.
Alexander Nguyen
An aerial view of the Comic-Con floor on July 25, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center.

12 San Diego festivals that celebrated culture, creativity and connection in 2024

By KPBS Staff
Published December 18, 2024 at 4:35 PM PST
Graphic of "What Made Our Year" is shown here in this undated photo.
The best of 2024
What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

San Diego’s festivals reflect its vibrant, diverse community, offering everything from dazzling dance performances and film screenings to quirky local traditions and timeless holiday celebrations. Whether you’re a movie lover, a dance enthusiast or just looking to connect with your neighbors, these 12 events showcased the best of San Diego in 2024.

Be My Neighbor Day

OK, I'm biased because Be My Neighbor Day was produced by KPBS, but it was truly a wonderful experience. About 900 families attended to enjoy hands-on activities hosted by local San Diego organizations on the theme of taking care of our environment. The event featured a book reading, entertainment and photo ops with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat. It was definitely a neighborly day that would have made Mister Rogers proud. — Heather Milne Barger, Director of Communications and Marketing

A parent and child meet Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
1 of 10
A parent and child meet Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
A family visits the Words Alive booth at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
2 of 10
A family visits the Words Alive booth at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Families sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
3 of 10
Families sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Katerina Kittycat and Daniel Tiger pose for a photo at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
4 of 10
Katerina Kittycat and Daniel Tiger pose for a photo at "Be My Neighbor Day" across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Children sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
5 of 10
Children sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Families make garden markers with KPBS Kids at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
6 of 10
Families make garden markers with KPBS Kids at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Families sit to enjoy live performances on the field at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
7 of 10
Families sit to enjoy live performances on the field at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Alan Prohaska, PNC Bank Regional President of Greater San Diego, shares a Daniel Tiger story at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
8 of 10
Alan Prohaska, PNC Bank Regional President of Greater San Diego, shares a Daniel Tiger story at "Be My Neighbor Day" across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
Families make art by rubbing leaves with Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
9 of 10
Families make art by rubbing leaves with Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes
A young child greets Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
10 of 10
A young child greets Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA.
Caroline Lannes

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

San Diego Comic-Con International

What can I say except that Comic-Con is my happy place? It's the only place where I feel at home and among people who understand me. Yes, it's crowded, and yes, it's a pain to get there, find parking or housing. But it provides the kind of sensory overload and intense, no-sleep experience that you cannot find anywhere else. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

The Ocean Beach Christmas tree tradition

The James brothers started the tradition in 1976, bringing a 70-foot tree to the beach. The tree is usually sourced locally and is often one that needs to be cut down because it's dangerous or damaging sidewalks. Planted in the sand at the corner of Newport and Abbott Streets, it is lit to mark the beginning of the holiday season and the Ocean Beach Holiday Parade. The tree is slightly askew, reflecting Ocean Beach’s quirky charm. It is always referred to as the “crooked tree” and is decorated with beach balls, garlands and other fun embellishments. — Jen Robinson, Web Producer

7 San Diego Film Festivals

San Diego is blessed with amazing film festivals: Latino, Asian, Italian, Jewish, Filipino, LGBTQ+ and Arab being among the best. Brian Hu of San Diego Asian Film Festival and Antonio Ianotta of San Diego Italian Film Festival are especially bold programmers, while Benito Bautista and Emma Francisco from the younger San Diego Filipino Film Festival are also making a mark. I love attending film festivals and trying to cram as much cinema as I can into a day. I love the delirious feeling of spending days in the theater watching movies with like-minded people. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tết Festival

Our family loves celebrating Tết each year at the San Diego Tết Festival, and 2024 in Mira Mesa Community Park was no exception. It’s not Tết without a lion dance, and the festival delivers with performances set to the familiar beat of drums, cymbals and gongs. Watching the talented young dancers perform stunts feels like watching an acrobat show, making the tradition of feeding the lions lucky money well-deserved. We enjoyed exploring the cultural village and snapping photos by all the beautiful decorations. Of course, the real treat is the food — BBQ skewers and the lively night market atmosphere made the festival a delicious and lively celebration. It was the perfect way to ring in Vietnamese Lunar New Year! — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

Trolley Dances

San Diego Dance Theater's festival of outdoor dance performances along the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley line remains one of the most unique dance offerings in the area. Trolley Dances has been an annual San Diego staple for more than 25 years. The audience is invited to ride the trolley to watch performances choreographed specifically for each location. It is a celebration of local talent, original choreography and accessibility for all. — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager

Tags

Arts & Culture HolidaysComic-Con 2024Pop CultureDanceParentingLGBTQ+Asian Pacific IslanderLatinx
KPBS Families
Find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News