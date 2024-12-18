12 San Diego festivals that celebrated culture, creativity and connection in 2024

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

San Diego’s festivals reflect its vibrant, diverse community, offering everything from dazzling dance performances and film screenings to quirky local traditions and timeless holiday celebrations. Whether you’re a movie lover, a dance enthusiast or just looking to connect with your neighbors, these 12 events showcased the best of San Diego in 2024.



Be My Neighbor Day

OK, I'm biased because Be My Neighbor Day was produced by KPBS, but it was truly a wonderful experience. About 900 families attended to enjoy hands-on activities hosted by local San Diego organizations on the theme of taking care of our environment. The event featured a book reading, entertainment and photo ops with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat. It was definitely a neighborly day that would have made Mister Rogers proud. — Heather Milne Barger, Director of Communications and Marketing

1 of 10 A parent and child meet Katerina Kittycat at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 2 of 10 A family visits the Words Alive booth at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 3 of 10 Families sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 4 of 10 Katerina Kittycat and Daniel Tiger pose for a photo at "Be My Neighbor Day" across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 5 of 10 Children sing and dance with Ralph of Ralph's World at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 6 of 10 Families make garden markers with KPBS Kids at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 7 of 10 Families sit to enjoy live performances on the field at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 8 of 10 Alan Prohaska, PNC Bank Regional President of Greater San Diego, shares a Daniel Tiger story at "Be My Neighbor Day" across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 9 of 10 Families make art by rubbing leaves with Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes 10 of 10 A young child greets Daniel Tiger at Be My Neighbor Day across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, April 6 in San Diego, CA. Caroline Lannes

San Diego Comic-Con International

What can I say except that Comic-Con is my happy place? It's the only place where I feel at home and among people who understand me. Yes, it's crowded, and yes, it's a pain to get there, find parking or housing. But it provides the kind of sensory overload and intense, no-sleep experience that you cannot find anywhere else. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

The Ocean Beach Christmas tree tradition

The James brothers started the tradition in 1976, bringing a 70-foot tree to the beach. The tree is usually sourced locally and is often one that needs to be cut down because it's dangerous or damaging sidewalks. Planted in the sand at the corner of Newport and Abbott Streets, it is lit to mark the beginning of the holiday season and the Ocean Beach Holiday Parade. The tree is slightly askew, reflecting Ocean Beach’s quirky charm. It is always referred to as the “crooked tree” and is decorated with beach balls, garlands and other fun embellishments. — Jen Robinson, Web Producer

7 San Diego Film Festivals

San Diego is blessed with amazing film festivals: Latino , Asian , Italian , Jewish , Filipino , LGBTQ+ and Arab being among the best. Brian Hu of San Diego Asian Film Festival and Antonio Ianotta of San Diego Italian Film Festival are especially bold programmers, while Benito Bautista and Emma Francisco from the younger San Diego Filipino Film Festival are also making a mark. I love attending film festivals and trying to cram as much cinema as I can into a day. I love the delirious feeling of spending days in the theater watching movies with like-minded people. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

Tết Festival

Our family loves celebrating Tết each year at the San Diego Tết Festival , and 2024 in Mira Mesa Community Park was no exception. It’s not Tết without a lion dance , and the festival delivers with performances set to the familiar beat of drums, cymbals and gongs. Watching the talented young dancers perform stunts feels like watching an acrobat show, making the tradition of feeding the lions lucky money well-deserved. We enjoyed exploring the cultural village and snapping photos by all the beautiful decorations. Of course, the real treat is the food — BBQ skewers and the lively night market atmosphere made the festival a delicious and lively celebration. It was the perfect way to ring in Vietnamese Lunar New Year! — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

Trolley Dances