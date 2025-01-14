5 ways to stay inspired and crush your 2025 reading goals

As 2025 begins, many book lovers are setting reading resolutions to explore new genres, finish long-overdue classics or simply read more consistently. But staying inspired can be a challenge.

Fortunately, San Diego is filled with events and places that ignite a passion for reading. From joining book clubs to attending an author Q&A, here are five ideas to help you stay motivated and make this year your most fulfilling reading journey yet.

Join a local book club

Book clubs are a great way to stay motivated and connect with fellow readers. These gatherings offer engaging discussions and new book recommendations to keep your reading resolutions on track. Here are some local bookstores and resources to consider:



Honorable mention: If you’re not close to a bookstore, try visiting the San Diego Library to check out when your local branch is hosting book club meetings. Don’t forget to explore their events calendar for more opportunities.

Attend a book release party

Whether it’s celebrating a debut author or the next installment of a beloved series, book release parties are a great way to reignite your love for reading. These events bring together a community of like-minded book lovers, offering shared excitement for new stories and a chance to connect over a mutual passion for literature.

Here are two upcoming events to mark on your calendar:

Mysterious Galaxy 'Onyx Storm' release party

Celebrate the release of "Onyx Storm" by Rebecca Yarros at Mysterious Galaxy’s midnight release party. This event features exclusive giveaways, themed activities and a chance to connect with fellow fans of the series. There’s even a costume contest, so dress in your best riding leathers for this magical evening dedicated to the highly anticipated next installment.

Details : 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, 3555 Rosecrans St Suite 107, Point Loma.

Note: This is a ticketed event. Attendees must preorder “Onyx Storm” to secure a ticket.

Celebrate the re-release of 'Spark of the Everflame' and 'Glow of the Everflame'

Join author Penn Cole for an enchanting evening at the Neil Morgan Auditorium in the San Diego Central Library. The event celebrates the re-release of “Spark of the Everflame” and “Glow of the Everflame.” Cole will be in conversation with Sara Hashem, author of “The Jasad Heir,” followed by a book signing.

Tickets include a copy of either “Spark of the Everflame” or “Glow of the Everflame” and allow for the signing of one additional book by Cole, as well as “The Jasad Heir” by Hashem. Books can be purchased in advance or brought from home.

Details : 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 19. Meet Cute Romance Bookshop, 8235 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa.

Get book matched by your librarian

Looking for personalized book recommendations? The San Diego Public Library’s MatchBook service helps readers discover their next great read. Fill out a simple online form about your preferences, and librarians will provide a tailored list of suggestions within seven to 10 business days. Whether you’re exploring new genres or diving deeper into old favorites, MatchBook offers expertly curated recommendations designed just for you.

Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS Books are neatly lined along a bookshelf on Jan. 13, 2025 in Del Mar, Calif.

Buy a book at your local library

Stock up on great reads at the Friends of the San Diego Public Library monthly book sale. Held at the Central Library, this event offers a wide selection of books at unbeatable prices, with proceeds supporting library programs and services. From fiction to nonfiction to children's books, there's something for everyone.

Details: the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attend an author interview at Warwick’s bookstore

Experience an evening of literature and conversation at Warwick’s bookstore with their “An Evening Interview” series. February’s lineup features three celebrated authors sharing their insights and latest works.

Sandra Cisneros discusses her new poetry collection, “Woman Without Shame,” reflecting on identity and artistry. (Jan. 16)

discusses her new poetry collection, “Woman Without Shame,” reflecting on identity and artistry. (Jan. 16) Jesmyn Ward , two-time National Book Award winner, presents “Let Us Descend,” a powerful reimagining of American history. (Jan. 19)

, two-time National Book Award winner, presents “Let Us Descend,” a powerful reimagining of American history. (Jan. 19) Mitch Albom, bestselling author of “Tuesdays With Morrie,” explores his inspiring new book, “The Little Liar,” delving into themes of truth and redemption. (Jan. 23)

Each event offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the authors and engage with their powerful stories in an intimate setting.