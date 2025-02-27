San Diego arts picks in March: Birds, craft on the border, musical picnics and more

🎨 Visual arts

Gracie Moon and Sean Sarmiento: 'All the Places We Belong'

Collage artist Sean Sarmiento and sculptor and artist Gracie Moon are the current Emerging Artists in Residence at Arts District Liberty Station. To commemorate their residency, Gallery 201 is hosting a dual exhibition, "All the Places We Belong." Sarmiento's collages are sculptural while also being strikingly minimal, often using sparse text and Polaroids. One of Moon's works in the show is a series of massive chains suspended from the walls — almost like giant-sized beaded necklaces. Each "bead" is a Jell-O mold filled with Japanese snack wrappers set in colorful resin. Curated by The Hill Street Country Club's Dinah Poellnitz, this unique space is open every day. An artist reception will be held during the First Friday event, from 4 to 8 p.m. on March 7.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Through June 13. Gallery 201, 2820 Roosevelt Road (second floor), Liberty Station | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Oceanside Museum of Art "Bramble" (2024) by Matt Devine is shown in an undated photo.

Matt Devine: 'Walk With Me'

Former San Diego artist Matt Devine will install an ambitious metal forest in the Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA), creating an immersive reflection on nature. Devine's work is also rooted in his own experience with depression and anxiety and how nature became a key part of his mental health journey. An exhibition celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1. Note: OMA will raise its adult admission to $15 in March. Youth, students, members and military remain free, and everyone gets free admission on the first Sunday of each month and from 5 to 8 p.m. (extended hours) on the first Friday.

March 1 - July 6 | OMA, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of the artist, Nazarian/Curcio and Volume Gallery Tanya Aguiñiga's "Somos una tela continua" (2023) is on view in "Border Craft" at UC San Diego's Mandeville Art Gallery.

'Border Craft'

UC San Diego's Mandeville Art Gallery's newest group exhibit focuses on the way contemporary artists living in the borderlands region are using traditional craft practices in their work. The exhibit, which features artists like Tanya Aguiñiga, Margarita Cabrera, tercas (Mely Barragán and Irma Sofia Poeter) and more, includes textiles, quilts, embroidery, sculpture, ceramics, furniture, video and performance works. Saturday's opening reception coincides with the Graduate Open Studios event at the UC San Diego Visual Arts building.

2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 1. Through June 15 | Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, UC San Diego | Free | MORE INFO

Día de la Mujer Exhibition: 'Visions of a Future'

Curated by Claudia Cano , the Front Arte & Cultura's 18th annual Día de la Mujer (day of the woman) exhibition will feature guest artists Janelle Iglesias, Yin Yu, Yasmine Kasem, Mónica Arreola, Katie Ruiz, Arlene Mejorado and Ghost Agency. Additionally, 34 artists were selected from the open submission application, and include some whose works have been on my radar for a while (Akiko Surai, JAX, May-ling Martinez, Natalia Ventura, Sage Serrano, Yvette Roman and more) and plenty of exciting new names. An opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 6, and a roundtable discussion with artists and scholars will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 22.

March 6 through May 8 | The Front, 147 West San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

'American Minimal'

Centered around the work of Frank Stella and his iconic 1970 painting, "Flin Flon VIII" (part of the San Diego Museum of Art's permanent collection), this exhibit spotlights the minimalist generation of contemporary artists that took hold in the United States in the late 1950s. Other artists on view include DeWain Valentine, John Cage, Nancy Haynes, James Hyde, Louise Nevelson and more.

March 8 through June 1 | San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free-$20 | MORE INFO

Mary Jhun: 'In Losing Sleep I Painted'

Local painter Mary Jhun will open a solo exhibit at the Oceanside Museum of Art that pairs her characteristic "Girls" imagery with her own study and experience of sleep, rest and dreams. I love Jhun's work and how intricate detail coexists with bigger themes and motifs. In this exhibit of new works, Jhun will install a mural in the gallery space and show works that are inspired and informed by a sleep machine.

March 15 - June 15 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

🎵 Classical music and jazz

San Diego Symphony: Picnic at the Park

Five years ago, the San Diego Symphony launched this annual free picnic concert to showcase its summer season at the Rady Shell. Families are invited to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic, and check out a few performances. This year, a brass quintet of musicians from the San Diego Symphony will kick things off at 11:30 a.m., followed by local musicians Cassie B and The Farmers (both nominated for San Diego Music Awards this year ). Restaurants at the Shell will be selling food.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 | The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown | Free | MORE INFO

'Murmurs in Time': Third Coast Percussion & Salar Nader

The Grammy-winning Third Coast Percussion ensemble will perform their mesmerizing "Murmurs in Time" alongside tabla musician Salar Nader. The piece was composed by the legendary Indian composer and tabla player Zakir Hussain, who passed away in December. The concert, presented by the La Jolla Music Society, will also include other works honoring Hussain.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8 | Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $57.50+ | MORE INFO

San Diego Symphony: 'Mother Goose, Symphonic Dances and More'

Matthias Pintscher guest conducts the San Diego Symphony in this presentation of Rachmaninoff's majestic, whimsical but also mournful "Symphonic Dances" alongside Ravel's "Ma Mére l'Oye (Mother Goose)" suite. Violinist Alexi Kenney will join the Symphony to perform Bartók's "Violin Concerto No. 2."

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $39-$82 | MORE INFO

Tarta Relena

This Catalan folk duo of Helena Ros and Marta Torrella fuses electronic elements with folk and traditional Mediterranean music — centered on their powerful vocals and harmonies. The group is celebrating the release of their second full-length album, " És pregunta ."

<a href="https://tartarelena.bandcamp.com/album/s-pregunta" data-cms-ai="0">És pregunta by Tarta Relena</a>

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 | The Loft, 3151 Matthews Lane, UC San Diego | Free-$27 | MORE INFO

The Antar Martin Aggregation

Jazz bassist and DJ Antar Martin plays music informed not just by jazz but also his classical, hip-hop and indie music roots. He will perform two free shows with his five-piece band at Lou Lou's Jungle Room at the Lafayette Hotel — where you'll find plush seating, cocktail tables and even a dance floor.

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 | Lou Lou's, 2225 El Cajon Blvd., North Park | FREE | MORE INFO

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos

Grammy-nominated Cuban pianist and composer Omar Sosa will perform Afro-Cuban jazz with his vibrant ensemble at the Scripps Research Auditorium, part of the Athenaeum's jazz series.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27 | Scripps Research Auditorium, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive, Torrey Pines | $50-$55 | MORE INFO

💃 Dance

Ballet Folklórico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández

Influential dancer Amalia Hernández founded this troupe over 70 years ago to train dancers and celebrate the ballet folklórico style. The company will bring their powerful, theatrical performance to the Balboa Theatre, with a pre-show conversation from Malashock Dance Executive Director Molly Puryear.

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

7 p.m. Sunday, March 23 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $35.50-$90.50 | MORE INFO

Disco Riot: SPACE Pro Residency Showcase

Sam Zauscher Disco Riot dancers perform in Chelsea Zeffiro's "Girldream (1996)," in a 2022 performance in San Diego.

Contemporary movement company and nonprofit Disco Riot's annual showcase for their professional residency series happens at the end of this month. The model of the residency is a collaborative, cohort-centric development that spotlights interdisciplinary practice. Disco Riot's projects and performances are always thoughtful, diverse, approachable and expressive. This year's artists include Radhika Karandikar and Isabel Desmet, both San Diego-based dancers and choreographers.

7 p.m. March 28-29 | Former MCASD building, 1100 Kettner Blvd., downtown | $15-$25 | MORE INFO

The Rosin Box Project: 'Empower'

Each year, contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project develops and performs a powerful, boundary-pushing series of dances by female choreographers. This year's event kicks off their 2025 season with new pieces from long-standing company member Bethany Green and founder Carly Topazio, along with guest choreographer Natasha Adorlee.

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27-30 | 2590 Truxtun Road, Suite 205, Liberty Station | $49.87 | MORE INO

🎭 Theater

'We Are Continuous'

Diversionary Theatre's artistic producer, Kian Kline-Chilton, is directing a new production of Harrison David Rivers' powerful play, "We Are Continuous." The script pushes narrative and theatrical boundaries as it explores the complexities of a mother-son relationship, navigating race and coming out.

Through March 9 | Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Blvd., University Heights | $10-$60 | MORE INFO

Rich Soublet II Quentin Earl Darrington as Frederick Douglass and Ivan Hernandez as President Abraham Lincoln in rehearsal for La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of "3 Summers of Lincoln."

'3 Summers of Lincoln'

The world premiere of "3 Summers of Lincoln," a musical by Joe DiPietro, Daniel J. Watts and Crystal Monee Hall, debuts at La Jolla Playhouse in previews this week. The plot centers on the three historic meetings between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln as they envision a future without slavery. Tickets are selling fast, so checking March showtimes or following La Jolla Playhouse's Instagram Stories for last-minute releases may be your best bet. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with Watts, and you can read that story here.

Through March 30 | La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego | $30-$103 | MORE INFO

'What the Constitution Means to Me'

North Coast Repertory Theatre opens a production of playwright Heidi Schreck's 2017 play reflecting on constitutional law, which was nominated for a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize. Directed by Shana Wride.

Through March 23 | North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D, Solana Beach | $59.50-$64.50 | MORE INFO

San Diego Opera: 'Salome'

Richard Strauss' operatic adaptation of Oscar Wilde's play is a bit of a thriller: There's mystery, intrigue and lots of blood . It follows the story of Princess Salome, who orders the beheading of John the Baptist. San Diego Opera will hold just three performances of this powerful show.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21-23 | San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $35-$339 | MORE INFO

'Motown: The Groove that Changed America'

The popular cabaret-style musical and dance performance explores the history of Motown with a live string section and the Earth, Wind & Fire horn section, and it's back on stage in Escondido with CCAE Theatricals.

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 7-8 | California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | $25-$75 | MORE INFO

🎬 Film

32nd San Diego Latino Film Festival

This year's San Diego Latino Film Festival will include screenings at AMC Mission Valley and Digital Gym Cinema of dozens of films and special showcases like Frontera Filmmakers , Somos LGBTQIA+, Youth Visions and more. Opening night includes musical performances.

March 19-23 | Various locations | Festival passes and ticket packs begin at $50 | MORE INFO

Scanners Screening Room International Film Club

Every Sunday, Burn All Books and Scanners Archive continue their new film series in the recently expanded Burn All Books space in Normal Heights. Dubbed the "Scanners Screening Room International," they plan to host double-header film screenings most Sunday evenings throughout the year. Upcoming titles include "Bounce Ko Gals," "Spacked Out," "Hyenas," "Bacurau" and more.

March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 | Burn All Books, 3131 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | $5-10 suggested | MORE INFO

📚 Books

'Places We Love'

Author and editor Megan Groth will discuss her bilingual, collaborative photo and essay collection, "Places We Love: San Diego Tijuana." The book features stories and photography from local writers and artists, spotlighting memories and favorite places around the region. You can check out Groth's interview on KPBS Midday Edition here .

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 4 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Dylan Mulvaney: 'Paper Doll'

Meet Cute Bookshop will host actress and content creator Dylan Mulvaney at the San Diego Central Library's Neil Morgan Auditorium to discuss her memoir "Paper Doll." The book chronicles Mulvaney's journey through her "Days of Girlhood" series on TikTok, in which she detailed her transition and coming out as a woman.

7 p.m. Friday, March 14 | San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | $28 (includes signed book) | MORE INFO

RuPaul: 'House of Hidden Meanings'

San Diego-born drag queen, TV host and producer RuPaul will come home to promote his 2024 memoir, "House of Hidden Meanings," in an event at the Observatory North Park produced by Warwick's Books. In a recent interview on NPR's Fresh Air, RuPaul described a childhood at "war" : "I learned how to be a diplomat. I learned how to read the room, figure out what people wanted from me and be able to do that because, ultimately, I needed to get through the situation, or I needed to get something from the situation. So, you know, for years growing up, people — they didn't know what box to put me in," RuPaul said.

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 | The Observatory, 2891 University Ave., North Park | $71+ | MORE INFO

Small Press Nite Vol. 9

Kevin Kearney's wonderful, no-nonsense group reading series continues at The Book Catapult with short readings from six writers and poets. This iteration includes a veteran of the very first Small Press Nite, Kyle Seibel, along with Shelby Hinte, Robbie Maakestad, Adam Voith and Adam Stutz. There's almost always boxed wine.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 22 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Emily Greenberg: 'Alternative Facts'

Local fiction writer Emily Greenberg will celebrate her debut short story collection, "Alternative Facts," during Warwick's Books' "Weekends with Locals" series. Greenberg's stories are inspired by the unraveling of truth in American politics. One story in the collection (the titular "Alternative Facts") is a single, extended sentence inside the head of Kellyanne Conway. Another ("The Author and the Heiress") imagines a relationship between Paris Hilton and Thomas Pynchon.

1 p.m. Sunday, March 23 | Warwick's Books, 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

Cory Doctorow: 'Picks & Shovels'

Science fiction author, journalist, former co-editor of Boing Boing and digital rights activist Cory Doctorow will discuss his new novel, "Picks & Shovels," which explores the origin story of his frequent hero, Martin Hench , and the onset of the personal computer.

7 p.m. Monday, March 24 | Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, 3555 Rosecrans St. #107, Sports Arena | Free or $28.99 with book purchase for signing | MORE INFO

🌳 Nature

San Diego Bird Festival

Though the keynote address with author Amy Tan is sold out, there's still plenty of nature, art and community programs to delight any birders or birding-curious out there at the annual San Diego Bird Festival , which is basically Comic-Con for birders. San Diego is known as the most biodiverse county in the continental U.S., and that translates to birds. Birders flock (pun intended) to this festival from all over. Catch a talk about female inclusion in ornithology at the San Diego Natural History Museum with scientist Juliana Soto Patiño on Friday night, or a kayak excursion to look for shorebirds. You can find a handy round-up of the free events here . Don't miss the low-tide estuary walk on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and the teenager bird photography workshop at noon on Sunday.

Through March 2 | Marina Village Conference Center and other locations | Free-$160 | MORE INFO

57th Annual Spring Ikebana Exhibition: 'Nature in Balance'

The Ikebana International San Diego Chapter hosts its annual celebration of the Japanese floral design tradition of ikebana, including a showcase, daily demonstrations and sales. The demonstrations are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.