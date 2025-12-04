Give Now
An exhibit at the Center for Women's History showcases political buttons in Balboa Park on Oct. 30, 2025.

Cultural powerhouses merge at Balboa Park’s Center for Women’s History

By Maya Trabulsi / KPBS Evening Edition Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:22 PM PST

When you think about history, you probably think of the past. But the future is what the San Diego History Center has in its sights in its collaboration with the Women’s Museum of California. The merger of the cultural powerhouses means history is being preserved and created at the Center for Women’s History in Balboa Park.

“We deserve to be here. And we are here now. And it's very exciting,” said San Diego History Center trustee Sandra Maas. She says history is happening now, in this shared repository for San Diego stories, and says there is no better space for it.

“Balboa Park is the jewel of San Diego. So many important cultural institutions are here, and having a space dedicated to sharing the stories of women who have made San Diego what it is, is so important,” Maas said.

Created in 1983 as the Women’s Reclamation Project, the Women’s Museum of California has evolved over 40 years. It began at a private home in San Diego, then moved to Liberty Station. Now in its final iteration as the Center for Women's History, it is part of the San Diego History Center — a merger completed this year.

Melissa Jones says hidden stories are no longer hidden. Jones is the public program manager at the San Diego History Center, and says it’s important to show young people examples of what’s possible for them by looking into a mirror from the past. “When young people don’t have those examples they don't really know what’s possible for them,” Jones said.

Jones began working at the Women’s Museum of California 10 years ago as a volunteer. Now she works to raise the profile of the organization. For her, working at the museum is more than professional experience.

“I'm San Diego born and raised. I love this town. And I was a lifelong lover of history, active in Girl Scouts in my youth. And I came to this organization in my 20s and I was shocked,” she said. “How did I not know the Women's Museum existed? This would have meant so much to me as a kid.”

Jones says women’s history is happening every day. “So we are constantly collecting items — clothing, you think about all the different movements and marches and rallies that are still happening.”

“It's a new identity. It really is a new identity,” said San Diego History Center Vice President of Community Engagement, Education and Collections Tina Zarpour. She says combining resources between the two museums allows the museum to present a fully-formed history.

“The History Center is interested in collecting everybody's story, everybody's history, and we can do that — magnify that — and have this kind of synergistic ability when we combine our capabilities and our collections and the resources that those need to be successful and to be preserved into the next generation,” Zarpour said.

The Center for Women’s History will use topical, thematic and timely exhibits with a focus on telling women’s history in San Diego.

