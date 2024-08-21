Here's what you need to know if you're crossing the border with your dog from Tijuana to San Diego

Do you usually cross the border with your dog from Tijuana to San Diego? You've probably heard in recent months that there have been changes in the rules for bringing your pet to the U.S. Read below to learn about the new requirements.



1. Dog must be at least 6 months old and show a healthy appearance

Your dog must be at least 6 months old and appear healthy upon arrival to the U.S. For rabies-free or low-risk countries, such as Mexico, the dog does not need to have any health certificate from a veterinarian.



2. Owner must fill out an import form

You must fill out an import form from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This form varies depending on the risk of rabies in each country. Mexico is considered a low-risk country.

You can fill out the form on the same day you are going to cross, and it is valid for 6 months for multiple entries. You can either print it or show it on your phone to the Customs and Border Protection officer (CBP).



3. Dog must have a microchip

Lastly, your dog should have a microchip under its skin that can be detected with a universal scanner with all the information to identify them and verify that they have the rabies vaccine.

It is important that the microchip is implanted before your puppy receives the vaccine, otherwise the vaccine is invalid.

If you live in San Diego and don't know where to go for the chip, you can go to the San Diego Humane Society website to make an appointment at the location closest to you. And if you live in Tijuana, you can call your trusted vet and ask if they have the international microchip available.

Remember to ask for your puppy's microchip number because you will need to include it in the forms.