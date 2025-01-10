Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

Tijuana mayor details plans for large shelter in anticipation of Trump deportations

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Tijuana Police
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A Tijuana police truck patrols famous Avenida Revolución in Tijuana, Mexico. Aug. 15, 2022.

With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office in just over a week and promising mass deportations, the city of Tijuana has plans to open a shelter with enough capacity to house 10,000 deportees.

Tijuana Mayor Ismael Burgueño said during his morning press conference Thursday that the shelter could be expanded to accommodate 30,000 people if necessary.

“We want to give deportees the best possible space available,” he said in Spanish.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Burgueño envisions a dignified space where people can have access to social services and health care to deal with the trauma of deportation. He also said the shelter will connect deportees to local job opportunities in the city’s maquiladora industry.

He said there are currently more than 14,000 job vacancies in Tijuana’s manufacturing industry.

Burgueño’s overall goal is to ensure any mass deportations wouldn’t lead to street encampments like the ones that sprung up in the city during the migrant caravan of 2018 or the post-pandemic migration surge in 2021 and 2022.

In both instances, Tijuana residents organized protests against encampments and blamed them on local officials. In 2022, Tijuana’s former mayor called Mexico’s National Guard to clear the encampment.

“Public spaces should not be used to house migrants,” Burgueño said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Officials plan to unveil the exact location of the shelter Saturday, but have yet to say when it will open.

Tijuana would run and operate the shelter in coordination with the Mexican federal government and the state of Baja California.

Tags

Border & Immigration BorderImmigrationTijuana
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
More News