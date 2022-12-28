Average San Diego County gas price rises for fifth time in six days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the fifth time in six days following a 41-day streak of decreases totaling $1.081, increasing 1 cent to $4.469.

The average price has increased 4.5 cents over the past six days, including 1.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.9 cents more than one week ago but 61.7 cents less than one month ago and 15.3 cents lower than one year ago.

The average price is $1.966 less than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the fourth time in five days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 2.9 cents to $3.133. It has risen 3.7 cents over the past five days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 2.5 cents more than one week ago but 41.3 cents less than one month ago and 15.1 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.883 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.