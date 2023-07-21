Unemployment rate in San Diego County climbs to 4%

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 4% in June, up from 3.5% in May and 3.3% in April, according to figures released Friday by California's Employment Development Department.

June's unemployment rate was higher than June 2022's rate of 3.4%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, from May 2023 to June 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 6,900, from 1,576,900 to 1,583,800. In addition, agricultural employment added 100 jobs.

The rise of summer outdoor activities drove gains in leisure and hospitality for the largest month-over job gains, with 4,500 added. That number was above the pre-pandemic five-year average June increase of 3,183 jobs.

Accommodation and food services saw gains of 3,000 jobs — 83% of which were driven by food services and drinking places. An additional 1,500 jobs in arts, entertainment, and recreation made up the remaining advance, the EDD reported.

Other industries posting jobs added include other services, with 1,400; manufacturing, with 700; financial activities and private education and health services, both adding 600 jobs; and construction and information, both gaining 200.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging. Government payrolls were reduced by 1,100.

From June 2022 to June 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 46,500 — up 3%. Agricultural employment decreased by 100, from 10,100 to 10,000.

Private education and health services reported the most significant year-over expansion, with an addition of 15,600 jobs, 14,400 of which were in health care and social assistance.

Leisure and hospitality added 13,800 jobs — reaching an industry high of 210,600 jobs — and gains were reported in every other industry as well, including 5,900 in other services, 4,300 in professional and business services and 2,100 in government.

Payrolls in mining and logging and information remained unchanged.