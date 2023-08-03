Give Now
Economy

Average San Diego County gas price rises for 10th day in a row

By City News Service
Published August 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT
A gas pump at a Chevron gas station in Clairemont. San Diego, Calif. Dec. 25, 2022.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
A gas pump at a Chevron gas station in Clairemont.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose for the 10th day in a row Thursday, increasing 1.2 cents to $5.111, its highest amount since Nov. 26.

The average price has increased 16.2 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.7 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 11.6 cents more than one week ago and 22.2 cents higher than one month ago but 42.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.262 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 16th consecutive day, increasing 1.8 cents to $3.821. It has increased 25.8 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.3 cents Wednesday. It is 10.7 cents more than one week ago and 28.6 cents higher than one month ago but 34.2 cents less than one year ago.

The national average has dropped $1.195 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

