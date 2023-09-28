If the government shuts down, California can tide over families in WIC food assistance program

If the federal government shuts down on Oct. 1, it could impact the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) , a federal program providing healthcare and nutrition to low-income pregnant people, breastfeeding people, and children under 5.

But Sarah Diaz with the California WIC Association said WIC recipients in California won’t face an immediate crisis.

“California expects to have funding through November 20th," Diaz said.



Why it matters

The WIC program helps nearly seven million women and children across the country, including over 970,000 just in California.

The White House has been warning that if there’s a shutdown, recipients will start being turned away at grocery store counters.



What people should do

Diaz said even if there is a shutdown, WIC recipients should keep going to their appointments, “because California WIC will not be shutting down immediately.”

However, she said one benefit is going to be instantly impacted in California. “The fruit and vegetable benefit for participants is going to go down. Rather than the $25 to $49 per month for fruits and vegetables that they're used to, it's now gonna show between $10 and $12 per month,” Diaz said.



Looking ahead

If there is a shutdown, and if it lasts beyond Nov. 20, San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo says his organization is ready to step in and help.

“We’re not just the food safety net for San Diego County,” Castillo said. “We’ll be focusing not just on food to help those impacted by the shutdown, but we have other resources like diapers, like feminine hygiene products.”

The food bank’s CalFresh outreach team will also be there to support WIC participants.

“They will help you through the application process and steward that application through and advocate for you,” Castillo said.