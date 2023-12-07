Average San Diego County gas price drops for 67th time in 69 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 67th time in 69 days, decreasing 1 cent to $4.885.

The average price has dropped $1.364 over the past 69 days, including 2.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents less than one week ago and 41.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 16.8 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.564 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 67th time in 70 days, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.202. It is 4.4 cents less than one week ago, 20.6 cents lower than one month ago and 15.3 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 63.3 cents over the past 70 days, including 1.3 cents Wednesday. It dropped 61 consecutive days, was unchanged Wednesday and Thursday, rose two-tenths of a cent Friday, then resumed decreasing Saturday.

The national average price has dropped $1.814 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.